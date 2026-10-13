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Weather on October 13: where temperatures of up to 23°C are expected in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2788 views

On October 13, it will be cloudy with sunny intervals in Ukraine, with mostly no precipitation. Temperatures of 11–13°C are expected in Kyiv and the region.

Weather on October 13: where temperatures of up to 23°C are expected in Ukraine

On Tuesday, October 13, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clear spells. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to meteorologists, no precipitation is expected in the western and eastern regions, as well as in Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia and Kyiv regions. There will be occasional fog in the western regions in the morning.

The wind will be predominantly northwesterly, at 5–10 m/s. Daytime temperatures will be 9–14° above zero in the western regions; 12–17° in the rest of the country, and 18–23° in the east and southeast

- the statement says.

Kyiv and the region will be cloudy on Tuesday, with no precipitation expected. The temperature will be 11–13°.

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