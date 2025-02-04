Weather in Ukraine: where to expect snowfall today and how Kyiv is preparing for bad weather

Cloudy weather will prevail in most regions of Ukraine today. In some areas, there may be light precipitation in the form of snow. The average daytime temperature will range from -1°C to +3°C. This is reported by the Ukrainian Weather Center, UNN reports.

Details

In Kyiv, the air temperature will range from -1°C to +1°C, the sky will be covered with clouds, and there may be light snowfall. In Lviv, the temperature is expected to be 0...+2°C, cloudy but without precipitation. A similar situation will be in Dnipro, where the temperature will be -1...+1°C, and the sky will remain overcast. In Odesa, it will be slightly warmer - from +1°C to +3°C, with no precipitation expected. In Kharkiv, it will be similar - from -1°C to +1°C, cloudy, no snow.

Similar weather is forecast for eastern Ukraine. In Donetsk and Luhansk, the temperature will be 0...+2°C, cloudy weather is expected, with light snow in some places. In Simferopol, it will also be 0...+2°C, mostly cloudy, with some light precipitation.

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, work is underway to clear roads and treat them with anti-icing materials. Since the night before, 108 units of Kyivavtodor's special equipment have been working on the streets. There are 151 road workers in 22 brigades involved in snow removal. They are clearing public transport stops, pedestrian crossings and narrow sidewalks.

In addition, 290 employees of public utilities are involved in parks and green areas, and more than 3,200 employees of management companies clean yards and adjacent territories.

Weather forecasters warn of possible ice, so drivers and pedestrians are urged to be careful on the roads.

