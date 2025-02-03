Cloudy, with sleet in some places: weather forecasters give weather forecast for February 3
Kyiv • UNN
On February 3, cloudy weather with sleet and rain is expected in the south and southeast of Ukraine. Temperatures will range from -5° at night to +3° during the day, with icy conditions on the roads.
On Monday, February 3, forecasters predict cloudy weather, with sleet in some places. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center , UNN reports.
Details
In the south and southeast of the country there will be moderate sleet and rain, in some places slush build-up, in the rest of the country there will be light snow. There will be ice on the roads in some places.
Wind is mainly northwest, 5-10 m/s
The temperature at night will be 0-5° Celsius, in the Carpathians 4-9° Celsius, in the southern part, during the day 2° Celsius to 3° Celsius in Ukraine, and 2-7° Celsius in Crimea.
Cloudy weather is expected in the Kyiv region and the capital. In some places there will be light snow.
Northwest wind, 5-10 m/s.
The temperature in the region at night is 0-5° Celsius, during the day from 2° Celsius to 3° Celsius;
In Kyiv, it's 1-3° below zero at night and around 0° during the day.
Warm as April: the weather in Kyiv set three records in one day31.01.25, 13:10 • 38048 views