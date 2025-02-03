Cloudy, with sleet in some places: weather forecasters give weather forecast for February 3

On Monday, February 3, forecasters predict cloudy weather, with sleet in some places. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center , UNN reports.



Details

In the south and southeast of the country there will be moderate sleet and rain, in some places slush build-up, in the rest of the country there will be light snow. There will be ice on the roads in some places.

Wind is mainly northwest, 5-10 m/s

The temperature at night will be 0-5° Celsius, in the Carpathians 4-9° Celsius, in the southern part, during the day 2° Celsius to 3° Celsius in Ukraine, and 2-7° Celsius in Crimea.

Cloudy weather is expected in the Kyiv region and the capital. In some places there will be light snow.

Northwest wind, 5-10 m/s.

The temperature in the region at night is 0-5° Celsius, during the day from 2° Celsius to 3° Celsius;

In Kyiv, it's 1-3° below zero at night and around 0° during the day.

