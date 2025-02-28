Weather in early spring: rain and sleet, slightly warmer in the west and coldest in the east
Kyiv • UNN
An atmospheric front will bring rain and sleet to Ukraine on March 1-2. Temperatures are expected to reach +7°C in the west and -9°C in the east, with gradual warming over the next week.
On Saturday-Sunday , an atmospheric front will cross Ukraine. Next week it will continue to warm up, but with wind and precipitation.
This was reported by weather forecaster Natalia Didenko, reports UNN.
On March 1-2, an atmospheric front will cross the territory of Ukraine, bringing rain and sleet. Precipitation will move from the western regions to the east during Saturday and Sunday.
According to a meteorologist, the weather will be cloudy in the eastern regions of Ukraine, but without precipitation.
Regarding the level of air temperature
According to Didenko, the temperature is expected to be around zero at night. However, the forecaster clarifies that in western Ukraine it will be around 0+4 degrees, and in the eastern part it will reach -2-9 degrees.
On March 1 and 2, the warmest weather is expected to be in the western regions, at +2+7 degrees. The lowest temperature will be in the east, -2-5 degrees on March 1 and 0.-4 degrees on March 2.
In the rest of the country, it will be +1+5 degrees during the day on Saturday and Sunday.
Weather in the capital of Ukraine
On March 1, there will be sleet, and on March 2, it will be just dense clouds. On March 1, the air temperature will fluctuate between +1+3 degrees throughout the day, and will warm up to +3+5 degrees on Sunday.
Didenko noted that next week it will continue to get warmer, but precipitation and wind gusts should be expected.
