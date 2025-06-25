Weather forecast for June 25: what Ukrainians should prepare for on Wednesday
Kyiv • UNN
On June 25, Ukraine is expected to have variable cloudiness, brief rains and thunderstorms in the northern part, and no precipitation in the rest of the territory. The air temperature will be 21-26° during the day, and up to 27-32° in the south, Transcarpathia and Precarpathia.
On Wednesday, June 25, переменная облачность is expected in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to weather forecasters, a brief rain and thunderstorm will pass in the northern part during the day, in the rest of the territory - without precipitation.
Wind is predominantly westerly, 7-12 m/s, gusts of 15-20 m/s in most western and Zhytomyr regions during the day. Temperature ... during the day 21-26°, in the southern part, in Transcarpathia and Precarpathia 27-32°
In Kyiv and the region on Wednesday it will be cloudy with clearings, rain is possible. Air temperature - 23-25°.
