Weather forecast for June 25: what Ukrainians should prepare for on Wednesday

On Wednesday, June 25, переменная облачность is expected in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to weather forecasters, a brief rain and thunderstorm will pass in the northern part during the day, in the rest of the territory - without precipitation.

Wind is predominantly westerly, 7-12 m/s, gusts of 15-20 m/s in most western and Zhytomyr regions during the day. Temperature ... during the day 21-26°, in the southern part, in Transcarpathia and Precarpathia 27-32° - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Wednesday it will be cloudy with clearings, rain is possible. Air temperature - 23-25°.

