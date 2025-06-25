$41.870.04
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
June 24, 05:47 PM
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
June 24, 05:30 PM
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
June 24, 02:05 PM
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Chernysov is scheduled to have a pre-trial detention measure chosen tomorrow
June 24, 12:48 PM
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
June 24, 09:02 AM
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
June 24, 08:07 AM
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
June 24, 07:47 AM
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
June 24, 07:34 AM
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
June 24, 06:40 AM
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
June 24, 05:31 AM
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
Weather forecast for June 25: what Ukrainians should prepare for on Wednesday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 406 views

On June 25, Ukraine is expected to have variable cloudiness, brief rains and thunderstorms in the northern part, and no precipitation in the rest of the territory. The air temperature will be 21-26° during the day, and up to 27-32° in the south, Transcarpathia and Precarpathia.

Weather forecast for June 25: what Ukrainians should prepare for on Wednesday

On Wednesday, June 25, переменная облачность is expected in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to weather forecasters, a brief rain and thunderstorm will pass in the northern part during the day, in the rest of the territory - without precipitation.

Wind is predominantly westerly, 7-12 m/s, gusts of 15-20 m/s in most western and Zhytomyr regions during the day. Temperature ... during the day 21-26°, in the southern part, in Transcarpathia and Precarpathia 27-32°

- the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Wednesday it will be cloudy with clearings, rain is possible. Air temperature - 23-25°.

Week of internal transformation: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for June 23–29

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Zhytomyr Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv
