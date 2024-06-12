ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

“We will decide when”: Pashinyan assures that Armenia will leave CSTO

“We will decide when”: Pashinyan assures that Armenia will leave CSTO

Kyiv  •  UNN

Speaking in parliament, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan admitted that Yerevan may withdraw from the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) due to the organization's failure to fulfill its obligations.

Yerevan may withdraw from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), an organization headed by Russia. This was stated by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during a speech in parliament, Radio Azatutyunreports, UNN reports.  

Details

Answering a question about the possibility of leaving the CSTO, Pashinyan said that some members of the alliance had failed to fulfill their contractual obligations and "planned a war against us together with Azerbaijan.

He also emphasized that Yerevan has no intention of returning to the CSTO.

We will withdraw (from the CSTO - Ed.), we will decide when (...) Do you think we will go back? No, there is no other way. Do not worry, we will not go back

- Pashinyan said.

This is not the first time that Pashinyan has announced a possible withdrawal from the CSTO. Earlier , the Armenian prime minister said that in Yerevan would allow to withdraw from the Collective Security Treaty Organization if they did not receive an explanation from the CSTO regarding their "zone of responsibility" in Armenia.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World

