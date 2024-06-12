“We will decide when”: Pashinyan assures that Armenia will leave CSTO
Kyiv • UNN
Speaking in parliament, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan admitted that Yerevan may withdraw from the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) due to the organization's failure to fulfill its obligations.
Yerevan may withdraw from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), an organization headed by Russia. This was stated by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during a speech in parliament, Radio Azatutyunreports, UNN reports.
Details
Answering a question about the possibility of leaving the CSTO, Pashinyan said that some members of the alliance had failed to fulfill their contractual obligations and "planned a war against us together with Azerbaijan.
He also emphasized that Yerevan has no intention of returning to the CSTO.
We will withdraw (from the CSTO - Ed.), we will decide when (...) Do you think we will go back? No, there is no other way. Do not worry, we will not go back
Armenia can no longer rely on russia for its military needs - Pashinyan02.02.24, 12:04 • 22868 views
Recall
This is not the first time that Pashinyan has announced a possible withdrawal from the CSTO. Earlier , the Armenian prime minister said that in Yerevan would allow to withdraw from the Collective Security Treaty Organization if they did not receive an explanation from the CSTO regarding their "zone of responsibility" in Armenia.