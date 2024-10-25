“We tried, honestly": Andrey Bednyakov divorced his wife
Kyiv • UNN
Andrey Bednyakov announced his divorce from his wife after 16 years of marriage. The TV presenter thanked his ex-wife for their years together and their children, but did not disclose the reason for the divorce.
Ukrainian actor and TV presenter Andriy Bednyakov has announced a divorce from his wife after 16 years of marriage.
He wrote about this on his Instagram page , UNN reports.
It was an incredible journey. A journey at 16 But, sooner or later, any journey comes to an end. We tried our best. Honestly
He also thanked his ex-wife for the years of life together and their children, but Bednyakov did not write about the reason for the divorce.
According to the TV presenter, he will not give interviews on this topic, as he does not want to create unnecessary publicity.
