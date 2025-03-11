"We need to move forward": Rubio commented on the communication breakdown in Washington ahead of negotiations with Ukraine in Jeddah
Kyiv • UNN
Secretary Rubio commented on the recent communication conflict between the US and Ukraine in Washington. The parties are working to restore relations during negotiations in Saudi Arabia.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio commented on the recent communication breakdown in Washington before negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation in Saudi Arabia, stating that "we need to move forward," and that despite everything, "the fundamentals remain unchanged," reports UNN.
Details
When asked whether he thinks Ukrainians regret the communication breakdown that recently occurred in Washington, Rubio pointed out: "Well, it wasn't how it was supposed to be." "I mean, we had these conversations with them as they arrived. We explained our position to them. We really wanted to negotiate. I felt – I felt – I was actually shocked by what was happening because it was the complete opposite of everything we had talked about before. I couldn't believe what I was seeing. It seemed like it couldn't be real, but it was."
"But we need to move forward. Despite all this, the fundamentals remain unchanged. A bloody war is raging in the heart of Europe. This is a dangerous war, and it needs to be brought to an end. And we must do everything we can to bring it to an end, and that is why we are going to Saudi Arabia to meet with them," Rubio noted.
The statements were made ahead of the U.S. delegation's meeting with the Ukrainian delegation on March 11 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Supplement
U.S.-Ukrainian negotiations in Saudi Arabia are taking place at a time when the two countries are working to restore their relations on a solid foundation after a spat in the Oval Office last month between Trump, U.S. Vice President Jay D. Vance, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.