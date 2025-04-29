$41.740.01
BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
"“We need more security cooperation”: Zelenskyy outlined the main steps at the Three Seas Summit"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3680 views

The President of Ukraine emphasized the need to strengthen cooperation between the countries of the Three Seas Initiative. Zelenskyy proposed to join efforts in energy, transport and backup power.

"“We need more security cooperation”: Zelenskyy outlined the main steps at the Three Seas Summit"
""

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his speech at the Three Seas Summit emphasized the need to strengthen cooperation between the countries of the Three Seas Initiative, in particular in energy, transport and backup power, UNN reports.

Details

Yesterday I spoke with the Prime Minister of Spain about the situation and possible assistance. Ukrainian specialists have unique experience in protecting and restoring energy supply. The war has taught us many things: not only how to recover from Russian missiles and bombs, but also how to resist cyberattacks and other threats. Ukraine has unique knowledge and experience, and we are ready to share it. Especially now, when energy is likely to be one of the first targets in our region. Unfortunately, Russia is still nearby, and we do not see any real changes in its behavior. Therefore, changes must come from our side - we need more security cooperation. Ukraine proposes to implement it in the format of the Three Seas

- said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that, firstly, cooperation should be in the energy sector.

We need to protect our energy infrastructure, especially near the Russian borders, and develop joint action plans for emergencies. We need to check how ready we are to protect and restore energy systems if something happens

- added Zelenskyy. 

Secondly, according to him, cooperation in backup power.

We need more ways to support each other. Power grids, pipelines, communication systems - all critical infrastructure must be built with backup routes in mind. So that each country can help others in a crisis situation. Let's work on this

- noted the President. 

Better logistics links are also needed.

Just as the Baltic Sea can help when there are problems in the Black Sea, the Black Sea should also help your countries in case of a crisis. This is not only about trade - it is a matter of the safety of our people. And we all need to have quick access to the Adriatic Sea - in case something happens in the region. We need to learn from Russia's behavior and be better prepared. And for all this to really become a reality, we need peace. Lasting peace. And we can only achieve it now together, by uniting

- the head of state emphasized. 

Let us remind you

Power supply was restored in most parts of Spain and Portugal early on Tuesday morning after widespread outages across the countries, although authorities are still trying to figure out what caused the sudden outage.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez regarding the emergency situation in the energy system of this country.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Pedro Sánchez
Spain
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
