“We are talking about single copies”: the GUR told how many Su-57s Russia can have

One of the Su-57 fighter jets that was shot down at the Akhtubinsk airfield in the Astrakhan region of Russia has significant damage. The second fighter jet has lighter damage. It is likely to be repaired in a short time. In total, the Russians have up to 10 Su-57 fighters in service. This was stated by a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Andriy Yusov, during a telethon, UNN reports .

We tried for a very long time to put it into mass production and constantly postponed these deadlines. In fact, now we are talking about single copies, specimens, and production of up to a dozen. The enemy tried to conceal and overstate the characteristics of this fighter as much as possible, calling it a 5th generation fighter, but there are doubts about this, - Yusov said.

He noted that the enemy, fearing to lose it, did not use it in Ukrainian airspace.

They were used in terrorist attacks on Ukrainian civilian targets and civilian infrastructure. Therefore, the destruction of the Su-57 is fair and natural. And with all the military targets on the territory of the aggressor state that are used in the genocidal war against Ukrainians, it is logical that such events will happen to them, - Yusov added.

The DIU representative also spoke about the extent of damage to the fighters.

"Yes, as for the confirmation of the damage, we can now say that one Su-57 has significant damage, while the other has lighter damage. It is likely that it will be possible to restore it in a shorter time. Nevertheless, it is a fact that for the first time Su-57s have been hit and for the first time two such "supernova" Russian fighters, the pride of the Rashist air force and space forces, have been hit at once," Yusov summarized.

Recall

On June 8, for the first time in history , Ukraine shot down a Su-57 at the Akhtubinsk airfield in the Astrakhan region of Russia, which is located 589 kilometers from the front line.