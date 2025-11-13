"We are looking for a balance between the front and the rear": Zelenskyy spoke about the possibility of expanding mobilization

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the possibility of expanding mobilization in connection with the Russian-Ukrainian war. This was reported by UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's interview with Bloomberg.

Details

As the head of state noted, the issue of mobilizing people is the most sensitive and difficult for himself, soldiers, society as a whole, and for partners.

Zelenskyy stated that the size of the Ukrainian army cannot be compared with the Russian one, as the scales of the countries are different.

According to Zelenskyy, even if the military asks to mobilize more people, people in society must work, pay taxes, and then this money goes to the army.

Therefore, we are looking for a balance between the front and the rear - Zelenskyy said.

