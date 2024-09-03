Water utility worker mysteriously dies in Lviv region

The day before, a 66-year-old pump station operator was found dead on the territory of Lvivvodokanal. The police are investigating the circumstances of the incident, and a commission has been set up.

Writes UNN with reference to Lviv City Council.

Investigators are establishing the cause of death of the pumping station operator: The 66-year-old man was found on August 2, at about 20:00, on the territory of Lvivvodokanal.

The cause of death is not yet known for certain. The police and doctors are working and a special commission has been set up to investigate the situation. - The message reads.

“The deceased man was a machine operator at our pumping station, born in 1958. He has been working at the enterprise since 2018. He has a shift schedule. Yesterday morning he came on shift,” Lvivvodokanal reported.

