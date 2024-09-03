Water utility worker mysteriously dies in Lviv region

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 130162 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 135501 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 223357 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 166290 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160930 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146289 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 211888 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112739 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 198896 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105251 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Water utility worker mysteriously dies in Lviv region

Water utility worker mysteriously dies in Lviv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11815 views

A 66-year-old pump station operator was found dead on the territory of Lvivvodokanal. The police and a special commission are investigating the circumstances and cause of death of the employee, who had been working at the company since 2018.

The day before, a 66-year-old pump station operator was found dead on the territory of Lvivvodokanal. The police are investigating the circumstances of the incident, and a commission has been set up.

Writes UNN with reference to Lviv City Council.

Details

Investigators are establishing the cause of death of the pumping station operator: The 66-year-old man was found on August 2, at about 20:00, on the territory of Lvivvodokanal.

The cause of death is not yet known for certain. The police and doctors are working and a special commission has been set up to investigate the situation.

- The message reads. 

HelpHelp

“The deceased man was a machine operator at our pumping station, born in 1958. He has been working at the enterprise since 2018. He has a shift schedule. Yesterday morning he came on shift,” Lvivvodokanal reported.

Recall

In the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv , a shooting occurred near the Amurskyi residential complex. After a verbal conflict, one of the men pulled out a weapon and opened fire, the police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies

