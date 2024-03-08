Water temperature in Lake Geneva breaks new record

The water temperature in Lake Geneva has reached a record high of 13.5℃ and continues to rise rapidly, according to a study by scientists at the University of Lausanne. This was reported by Euronews, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that usually the so-called "winter mixing" occurs in lakes every year: oxygen-rich water from the surface goes down, and mineral-rich water from the bottom takes its place. But this phenomenon has not occurred in Lake Geneva since the winter of 2012. This threatens biodiversity.

In general, the reoxygenation is quite good up to a depth of 170 meters, the real problem starts below that. It has been 12 years since the lake bottom was reoxygenated as a result of winter mixing, - says Marie-Hélodie Perera, a researcher at the University of Lausanne.

Glaciers in the nearby Alps are melting at a record pace, and the water temperature in Lake Geneva is rising 4-5 times faster than the temperature of the oceans. However, it is also breaking records: according to the European Copernicus Climate Change Monitoring Service, in February, the average water temperature in the oceans exceeded 21℃ for the first time in history.

Recall

Last September , the temperature of ocean water reached its highest recorded point, breaking a record. Such changes have dire consequences for our planet.