Water temperature in Lake Geneva breaks new record

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 26342 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 94600 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 62610 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 256857 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 221573 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 187360 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 228375 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250964 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156917 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372003 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+19°
3m/s
38%
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 202276 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 79437 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 100747 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 65918 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 58575 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 34278 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 94633 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 256893 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 204038 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 221599 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 17603 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 25976 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 26108 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 59873 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 67208 views
Water temperature in Lake Geneva breaks new record

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25506 views

The water temperature in Lake Geneva has reached a record high of 13.5°C due to the lack of winter mixing since 2012, which threatens biodiversity.

Water temperature in Lake Geneva breaks new record

The water temperature in Lake Geneva has reached a record high of 13.5℃ and continues to rise rapidly, according to a study by scientists at the University of Lausanne. This was reported by Euronews, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that usually the so-called "winter mixing" occurs in lakes every year: oxygen-rich water from the surface goes down, and mineral-rich water from the bottom takes its place. But this phenomenon has not occurred in Lake Geneva since the winter of 2012. This threatens biodiversity.

In general, the reoxygenation is quite good up to a depth of 170 meters, the real problem starts below that. It has been 12 years since the lake bottom was reoxygenated as a result of winter mixing,

- says Marie-Hélodie Perera, a researcher at the University of Lausanne.

Glaciers in the nearby Alps are melting at a record pace, and the water temperature in Lake Geneva is rising 4-5 times faster than the temperature of the oceans. However, it is also breaking records: according to the European Copernicus Climate Change Monitoring Service, in February, the average water temperature in the oceans exceeded 21℃ for the first time in history.

Recall

Last September , the temperature of ocean water reached its highest recorded point, breaking a record. Such changes have dire consequences for our planet.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

