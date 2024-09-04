Water supply reduced in Donetsk region - RMA

In Donetsk region, water supply to Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka and Kostyantynivka has been cut due to emergency repairs. UNN reports with reference to the head of Donetsk RMA, Vadim Filashkin.

Water supply to Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka and Kostyantynivka has been reduced. This morning, repair work began on the section from the 2nd to the 3rd lift of the Second Donetsk Water Supply System, Donetsk RMA's TV channel reports.

The agency promises that as soon as the repairs are completed, water supply will be restored in full.

Recall

Earlier , UNN reported that water supply to Druzhkivka and Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region was temporarily limited due to emergency repairs at the Second Donetsk Water Supply System. The repairs are expected to take about two days.