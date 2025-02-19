“Watch Ukrainian!": a new cinema space for military undergoing treatment and rehabilitation has been opened in Vinnytsia region

On Friday, February 14, as part of the National Tour "Cinema for Victory", a new, modernly equipped cinema space was opened in Vinnytsia region, UNN reports.

The cinema space was opened in a medical rehabilitation center. According to the head of the center, Iryna Trus, the staff of the facility has long dreamed of having an equipped cinema space to watch Ukrainian films with the wounded.

It turned out to be easier than it seemed. Just a month after we contacted the Watch Ukrainian Association, they and their partners fully equipped our auditorium. From now on, we can watch movies with high-quality image and sound on a regular basis. This is very important for the emotional and psychological recovery of our soldiers - she noted.

The tour's ambassador, actor Bohdan Beniuk, also shared his impressions of the new cinema space.

Nothing warms a person's soul, a warrior's soul, like sincere human, friendly communication. I am happy that today we have opened another cinema space where we can show our Ukrainian films and communicate with the soldiers - he said.

The rehabilitation center in Vinnytsia region became the fifth medical facility to have a modern cinema space thanks to the initiative of the Watch Ukrainian! Association and the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation launched in the summer of 2024.

Opening cinema spaces in rehabilitation centers for the military is about support and recovery. Cinema has a unique power - it can inspire, give emotions, help to go through difficult moments and find inner balance. It is important for us to create spaces where defenders can feel comfortable and find motivation to move forward. This is our contribution to the gratitude and support of those who defend our country - said Oleksandr Pakholyuk, Director of the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation.

Opening this cinema hall, I sincerely thank the leadership of the National Guard of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Bilous for their comprehensive assistance, the management of the rehabilitation center, its head Iryna Trus for their initiative and perseverance, and I am very grateful to our friend and partner Serhiy Kulyk, Managing Partner of Deloitte Ukraine, for the support that made this possible - added Andriy Zelazov, Chairman of the Board of the Association ”Watch Ukrainian!” Andriy Rizol, the Chairman of the Board of the Association.

The screenings of the National Tour "Cinema for Victory!" are organized by the Association "Watch Ukrainian!" in cooperation with the Main Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The project is being implemented at the initiative of the Office of the President of Ukraine, the Ukrainian State Film Agency, the Watch Ukrainian Association, with the support of MHP-Hromada, in cooperation with the Armed Forces StratCom, and with the assistance of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, regional military-civilian administrations, the National Guard of Ukraine, and the National Police of Ukraine.

"MHP for Communities is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that was launched in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its activities includes 13 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the regions of hostilities, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity hospitals, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.