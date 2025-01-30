Washington plane crash: Russian figure skating champions Shishkova and Naumov could have been on board

Russian figure skating champions Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov could have been aboard the American Airlines passenger jet that collided with a Black Hawk military helicopter near Reagan Airport.

Russian mass media, citing an anonymous source, reported that world figure skating champions Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov could have been on board the plane.

Shishkova and Naumov won the title of world champions in pairs figure skating in 1994. However, there is no official confirmation of this information yet.

Relatives who gathered at the airport said they had not received any clarification from officials about the crash. They also added that they learned most of the information about the incident from news reports.

A plane crash occurred Wednesday evening near Washington's Reagan National Airport - an American Airlines regional passenger jet and a Black Hawk military helicopter collided in mid-air and fell into the Potomac River. Officials have confirmed the recovery of at least 18 bodies, but the exact number of victims has not yet been announced.