Warsaw responds to Zelensky on Polish MiGs

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 130122 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 135453 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 223269 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 166245 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160898 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146273 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 211838 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112739 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 198854 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105250 views

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 107215 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 94532 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 39680 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 87959 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 57334 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 223261 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 211829 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 198845 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 225147 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 212761 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 57156 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 87793 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 155290 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154231 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158122 views
Warsaw responds to Zelensky on Polish MiGs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 96922 views

The Polish Defense Minister said that the country has already transferred all possible weapons to Ukraine. Decisions on further transfers of MiGs can be made only after Poland receives new F-35 aircraft.

Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz responded to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement about the need for Polish MiGs, not being surprised that the Ukrainian president is asking for additional assistance, as this is his role. The Polish side has given Ukraine everything it could, said Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh in a commentary to PAP, UNN reports.

Details

When asked by PAP about Zelensky's words about the need for Polish MiGs and the possibility of Poland shooting down Russian missiles and drones, Vice Prime Minister and Head of the Polish Ministry of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysh admitted that he "understands President Zelensky." At the same time, he noted that in terms of donations, Poland has provided Ukraine with tremendous support.

Zelensky: Ukraine needs Polish MiGs27.08.24, 16:07 • 22521 view

"The Polish government, both ours and the government of our predecessors, made multibillion-dollar donations of equipment to Ukraine. This is all we could donate," he emphasized. "But the security of the Polish state is always the highest imperative for me, and all decisions we make in this matter are made through the prism of the security of the Polish state," he added.

"I know that Ukraine needs many types of weapons, but our partners from Ukraine must also understand that the Polish state must maintain its capabilities. And this is a priority for me as Minister of Defense," Kosiniak-Kamysh said.

Speaking about the possibility of Poland shooting down Russian missiles and drones over the territory of Ukraine's western regions, the Defense Minister noted that NATO countries are highly skeptical about this issue. "And no country will make such decisions alone. I don't see any supporters in NATO for this decision to be made," said the Polish Deputy Prime Minister.

"I'm not surprised that President Zelensky will address this, because it is his role. But our role is to make decisions in the interests of the Polish state. And this is what we are doing today," said the head of the Polish Ministry of National Defense.

The head of the Ministry of National Defense was also asked whether Poland is ready to donate MiGs if new aircraft arrive, as Prime Minister Donald Tusk noted.

The Polish minister said that possible decisions on the MiG-29 could be made after the Polish Air Force is reinforced with new aircraft, such as F-35 fighter jets ordered from the United States, the first of which is to be delivered to the Polish army on Wednesday. However, the first F-35s are not expected to arrive until 2026, and earlier plans include, among other things, training Polish pilots in the US, the newspaper said.

Kosiniak-Kamish noted that only after receiving the new aircraft will it be possible to utilize old aircraft, such as MiG-29s, which are still in use, among other things, for missions to protect Polish airspace. "Then we will make a decision," he added.

"Today we have sacrificed everything we could sacrifice for Ukraine," he emphasized.

Addendum

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said in July that Polish MiG-29s could be transferred to Ukraine if NATO allies want to replace them with other aircraft. 

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World

