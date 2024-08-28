Warsaw responds to Zelensky on Polish MiGs

Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz responded to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement about the need for Polish MiGs, not being surprised that the Ukrainian president is asking for additional assistance, as this is his role. The Polish side has given Ukraine everything it could, said Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh in a commentary to PAP, UNN reports.

Details

When asked by PAP about Zelensky's words about the need for Polish MiGs and the possibility of Poland shooting down Russian missiles and drones, Vice Prime Minister and Head of the Polish Ministry of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysh admitted that he "understands President Zelensky." At the same time, he noted that in terms of donations, Poland has provided Ukraine with tremendous support.

Zelensky: Ukraine needs Polish MiGs

"The Polish government, both ours and the government of our predecessors, made multibillion-dollar donations of equipment to Ukraine. This is all we could donate," he emphasized. "But the security of the Polish state is always the highest imperative for me, and all decisions we make in this matter are made through the prism of the security of the Polish state," he added.

"I know that Ukraine needs many types of weapons, but our partners from Ukraine must also understand that the Polish state must maintain its capabilities. And this is a priority for me as Minister of Defense," Kosiniak-Kamysh said.

Speaking about the possibility of Poland shooting down Russian missiles and drones over the territory of Ukraine's western regions, the Defense Minister noted that NATO countries are highly skeptical about this issue. "And no country will make such decisions alone. I don't see any supporters in NATO for this decision to be made," said the Polish Deputy Prime Minister.

"I'm not surprised that President Zelensky will address this, because it is his role. But our role is to make decisions in the interests of the Polish state. And this is what we are doing today," said the head of the Polish Ministry of National Defense.

The head of the Ministry of National Defense was also asked whether Poland is ready to donate MiGs if new aircraft arrive, as Prime Minister Donald Tusk noted.

The Polish minister said that possible decisions on the MiG-29 could be made after the Polish Air Force is reinforced with new aircraft, such as F-35 fighter jets ordered from the United States, the first of which is to be delivered to the Polish army on Wednesday. However, the first F-35s are not expected to arrive until 2026, and earlier plans include, among other things, training Polish pilots in the US, the newspaper said.

Kosiniak-Kamish noted that only after receiving the new aircraft will it be possible to utilize old aircraft, such as MiG-29s, which are still in use, among other things, for missions to protect Polish airspace. "Then we will make a decision," he added.

"Today we have sacrificed everything we could sacrifice for Ukraine," he emphasized.

Addendum

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said in July that Polish MiG-29s could be transferred to Ukraine if NATO allies want to replace them with other aircraft.