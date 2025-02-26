Warner Bros. Discovery cancels Wonder Woman game and closes three game development studios

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 49059 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 92298 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 116021 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 107493 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 150754 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120382 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 136040 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 134019 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127724 views

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124694 views

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 39033 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 120674 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 52026 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 42946 views
Occupied Mariupol switches to strict water supply schedule as reservoir runs dry

Occupied Mariupol switches to strict water supply schedule as reservoir runs dry

February 27, 12:25 PM • 24240 views
Publications
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 116021 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 120674 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 150754 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF
Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193685 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 194021 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123905 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 126043 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155722 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 136135 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143586 views
Actual
Warner Bros. Discovery cancels Wonder Woman game and closes three game development studios

Warner Bros. Discovery cancels Wonder Woman game and closes three game development studios

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21584 views

Warner Bros. Discovery stops development of Wonder Woman game and closes three studios due to financial failures. The company will focus on four main franchises: Harry Potter, Mortal Kombat, Game of Thrones, and DC.

Warner Bros. Discovery has announced the cancellation of its highly anticipated Wonder Woman video game and the closure of three game development studios, including Monolith Productions, Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games San Diego. This was reported by Mashable, according to UNN.

Details 

Reportedly, the gaming division of Warner Bros. Discovery will focus on four major franchises: Harry Potter, Mortal Kombat, Game of Thrones, and DC. In particular, attention will be focused on new Batman-related projects, leaving Wonder Woman and other DC franchises aside.

The company explained that the closure of the studios was due to the disappointing results of several games, including MultiVersus and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. These projects failed to attract a steady audience and received disappointing reviews, which led to a $300 million write-off. According to J.B. Perrett, the head of global streaming and gaming, the company is looking to focus its resources on smaller but larger projects.

We need to make significant changes to our team structure if we want to allocate the necessary resources to return to the strategy of "fewer franchises, but larger

- said Jay Rhett, head of global streaming and gaming at Warner Bros. Discovery J.B. Perrett.

The new Captain America lost 68% of its box office in the second weekend24.02.25, 08:50 • 147906 views

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. Games confirmed the news in a statement to Mashable, noting that the decision to close the studios is a strategic change in direction, not a reflection on those teams or the talent they contain. 

"We had hoped to provide players and fans with the highest quality experience possible for the iconic character [Wonder Woman], but unfortunately this is no longer possible within our strategic priorities," the spokesperson said. "As challenging as it is today, we remain focused and excited to get back to producing high quality games for our passionate fans developed by our world-class studios and return our gaming business to profitability and growth in 2025 and beyond.

HBO is looking for actors for a new Harry Potter series11.09.24, 16:17 • 104931 view

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World

Contact us about advertising