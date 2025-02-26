Warner Bros. Discovery cancels Wonder Woman game and closes three game development studios

Warner Bros. Discovery has announced the cancellation of its highly anticipated Wonder Woman video game and the closure of three game development studios, including Monolith Productions, Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games San Diego. This was reported by Mashable, according to UNN.

Details

Reportedly, the gaming division of Warner Bros. Discovery will focus on four major franchises: Harry Potter, Mortal Kombat, Game of Thrones, and DC. In particular, attention will be focused on new Batman-related projects, leaving Wonder Woman and other DC franchises aside.

The company explained that the closure of the studios was due to the disappointing results of several games, including MultiVersus and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. These projects failed to attract a steady audience and received disappointing reviews, which led to a $300 million write-off. According to J.B. Perrett, the head of global streaming and gaming, the company is looking to focus its resources on smaller but larger projects.

We need to make significant changes to our team structure if we want to allocate the necessary resources to return to the strategy of "fewer franchises, but larger - said Jay Rhett, head of global streaming and gaming at Warner Bros. Discovery J.B. Perrett.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. Games confirmed the news in a statement to Mashable, noting that the decision to close the studios is a strategic change in direction, not a reflection on those teams or the talent they contain.

"We had hoped to provide players and fans with the highest quality experience possible for the iconic character [Wonder Woman], but unfortunately this is no longer possible within our strategic priorities," the spokesperson said. "As challenging as it is today, we remain focused and excited to get back to producing high quality games for our passionate fans developed by our world-class studios and return our gaming business to profitability and growth in 2025 and beyond.

