Warming up to 17 degrees and no precipitation: weather forecast from the Hydrometeorological Center for March 9

On Monday, March 9, slight cloudiness is expected over most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected in any of Ukraine's regions on Monday.

Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s. Daytime temperature 9-14° Celsius, in western regions up to 17°, in the northeast and east of the country 6-11° - the report says.

In Kyiv and the region on March 9, variable cloudiness is expected, with no precipitation. Air temperature +11°...+13°.

