March 8, 07:46 PM • 17119 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
March 8, 02:42 PM • 41878 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 62252 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 39181 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM • 37274 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
March 8, 08:15 AM • 29393 views
"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8Photo
Exclusive
March 7, 01:30 PM • 39270 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM • 80994 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
March 7, 10:22 AM • 44810 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
March 7, 10:06 AM • 45129 views
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
Warming up to 17 degrees and no precipitation: weather forecast from the Hydrometeorological Center for March 9

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1418 views

Forecasters predict dry weather with variable cloudiness throughout the country. Air temperatures will range from 6 to 17 degrees Celsius.

Warming up to 17 degrees and no precipitation: weather forecast from the Hydrometeorological Center for March 9

On Monday, March 9, slight cloudiness is expected over most of Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected in any of Ukraine's regions on Monday.

Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s. Daytime temperature 9-14° Celsius, in western regions up to 17°, in the northeast and east of the country 6-11°

- the report says.

In Kyiv and the region on March 9, variable cloudiness is expected, with no precipitation. Air temperature +11°...+13°.

Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor08.03.26, 16:42 • 41895 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter