Warming is already on the doorstep: the weather forecaster said what will happen to the weather
Kyiv • UNN
Tomorrow in Ukraine, warming is expected to +9+13 degrees and sunny weather without precipitation, but on March 24 it will get colder again to +5. Frosts are possible in the morning and evening.
Tomorrow, long-awaited warming and mostly sunny weather will visit Ukraine. The thermometer will reach +9+13 degrees, and no precipitation is expected. This is reported by forecaster Natalka Didenko writes UNN.
An anticyclone will cover the entire territory of Ukraine, so tomorrow you can start airing the premises and tidying up the balcony
No precipitation is expected in Ukraine on March 20. The wind will also subside, its gusts will be minimal. Cool weather will linger a bit in the eastern regions of Ukraine and in Transcarpathia. There, +7+9 degrees are expected tomorrow afternoon. In Kyiv, the day of the vernal equinox promises to be sunny, and the air will warm up to +10. This moderate warming will continue, with the exception of March 24, when a cooling down to +5 degrees is expected.
However, forecasters do not recommend walking without a hat in the evening and in the morning, because at this time of day a slight "minus" (0-2 degrees) will still make itself felt.
Let us remind
Earlier UNN wrote that Didenko reported when real spring weather will come to Ukraine