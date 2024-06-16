$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 394 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 9278 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 20181 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 160540 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 153424 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 164295 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 213565 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247505 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153280 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371199 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

War in Ukraine made us reconsider our neutrality policy - Sweden

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26602 views

Sweden is reconsidering its 200-year policy of neutrality because of Russia's war in Ukraine and its imperialist ambitions, seeking to support a world free of Russian aggression.

War in Ukraine made us reconsider our neutrality policy - Sweden

The war in Ukraine has prompted Sweden to reconsider its 200-year old policy of neutrality, declaring its desire to maintain a peace free from Russia's imperialist ambitions. This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Energy, Business and Industry of Sweden, Ebba Bush, during the second plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, reports UNN.

The war in Ukraine has forced us to reconsider our policy of neutrality, which has existed for 200 years. We want peace without the imperialistic ambitions of Russia. We are at a crossroads, either we follow international law or we follow the rule of violence

 - said Bush.

Recall

russia should not participate in peace talks until it complies with international principles and the UN Charter adopted in 1945. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics
Sweden
Ukraine
