War in Ukraine made us reconsider our neutrality policy - Sweden

The war in Ukraine has prompted Sweden to reconsider its 200-year old policy of neutrality, declaring its desire to maintain a peace free from Russia's imperialist ambitions. This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Energy, Business and Industry of Sweden, Ebba Bush, during the second plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, reports UNN.

The war in Ukraine has forced us to reconsider our policy of neutrality, which has existed for 200 years. We want peace without the imperialistic ambitions of Russia. We are at a crossroads, either we follow international law or we follow the rule of violence - said Bush.

