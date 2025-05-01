Walz left the post of Trump's national security advisor - media

US President Donald Trump's national security adviser Mike Waltz and his deputy Alex Wong have already been fired. This was reported by Fox News, citing sources, reports UNN.

Trump administration's national security adviser Mike Waltz and other staff have left the National Security Council - the publication writes.

It is noted that along with Waltz, his deputy Alex Wong was also dismissed. The publication emphasizes that the dismissal of other employees is likely to be announced, and President Donald Trump is expected to speak publicly on the matter.

Earlier, CNN reported that National Security Advisor Mike Waltz will leave the administration of US President Donald Trump in the coming days. His job was questioned after an information leak incident.

Voltz will leave the position of Trump's national security advisor in the coming days. Witkoff may take his position.

US President Donald Trump supported his national security adviser Mike Waltz after the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic was accidentally added to a private chat of senior officials in the Signal messaging app, where military plans were discussed.