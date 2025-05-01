Walz left the post of Trump's national security advisor - media

$41.470.09
"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market
02:27 PM • 21030 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

12:24 PM • 49584 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

11:10 AM • 67105 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 79336 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

May 1, 08:40 AM • 87970 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 254969 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 144851 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 165227 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

April 30, 09:29 AM • 224736 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 250601 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 151622 views

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

May 1, 09:35 AM • 63689 views

Deliberate provocation against the friendship of countries: the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland reacted to the flag incident

May 1, 10:34 AM • 39153 views

Again frosts: Didenko warns of a drop in temperature at night, as well as rain in western Ukraine

May 1, 10:41 AM • 31505 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

01:44 PM • 53527 views
May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

01:44 PM • 53568 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 151667 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 254969 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 202282 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 238406 views
Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

04:52 PM • 234 views

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

02:10 PM • 14892 views

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

01:28 PM • 17540 views

Is Tom Cruise starting a new romance? The movie star was spotted in the company of Cuban actress Ana de Armas, 62-year-old Hollywood actor

01:27 PM • 16374 views

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

May 1, 09:35 AM • 63720 views
Walz left the post of Trump's national security advisor - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4660 views

Trump's national security advisor Mike Waltz and his deputy Alex Wong have been fired. Other staff dismissals are expected to be announced.

Walz left the post of Trump's national security advisor - media

US President Donald Trump's national security adviser Mike Waltz and his deputy Alex Wong have already been fired. This was reported by Fox News, citing sources, reports UNN.

Trump administration's national security adviser Mike Waltz and other staff have left the National Security Council 

- the publication writes.

It is noted that along with Waltz, his deputy Alex Wong was also dismissed. The publication emphasizes that the dismissal of other employees is likely to be announced, and President Donald Trump is expected to speak publicly on the matter.

Let's add

Earlier, CNN reported that National Security Advisor Mike Waltz will leave the administration of US President Donald Trump in the coming days. His job was questioned after an information leak incident.

Voltz will leave the position of Trump's national security advisor in the coming days. Witkoff may take his position. 01.05.25, 18:24 • 7812 views

Let us remind

US President Donald Trump supported his national security adviser Mike Waltz after the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic was accidentally added to a private chat of senior officials in the Signal messaging app, where military plans were discussed.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Mike Waltz
Donald Trump
United States
