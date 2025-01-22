Walk of Remembrance: the first fallen Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred will be honored in Kyiv today

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 120673 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 112246 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 120246 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 121904 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 150705 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107096 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 149277 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104070 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113676 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117073 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 105328 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 133056 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 102993 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 109380 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 106998 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 120676 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 150707 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 149279 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 178952 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 168446 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 106998 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 109380 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 133056 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 128277 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 145996 views
Walk of Remembrance: the first fallen Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred will be honored in Kyiv today

Walk of Remembrance: the first fallen Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred will be honored in Kyiv today

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 75213 views

On January 22, at 18:00, Kyiv will host the annual march in memory of the first fallen Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred. The participants will march from the Lyadski Gate to Hrushevskoho Street, honoring the memory of the fallen heroes of Maidan.

Today, on January 22, at 18:00, a memorial procession will be held in Kyiv to honor the first fallen Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred, UNN reports.

The gathering of participants will begin at the Lyadsky Gate. 

Participants will light candles and lay flowers at the memorial plaques, walking the traditional route from the Lyadski Gate to Mykhailo Hrushevskoho Street.  

January 22, 2014 was a tragic day for Ukraine. Serhiy Nigoyan, Mykhailo Zhyznevsky, Yuriy Verbytsky, Roman Senyk, Oleksandr Badera and Bohdan Kalyniak were fatally wounded. The first victims of the Maidan symbolized the beginning of the struggle for freedom and dignity, which forever changed the course of the country's history.  

The procession was initiated by the Third Hundred of the Maidan Self-Defense, to which Serhiy Nigoyan belonged. It was at the Lyadsky Gate, where the 3rd barricade checkpoint was located, that he was on guard.  

This is an annual event, and its purpose is to preserve the memory of the heroes' feat and remind us of the price of freedom.

Recall 

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General , 540 people have been notified of suspicion in the 10 years of the Maidan investigations as of November 21, 2024. 318 indictments have been sent to court, and 76 people have been sentenced, including 26 who have received actual prison terms.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyKyiv
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising