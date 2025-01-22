Walk of Remembrance: the first fallen Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred will be honored in Kyiv today

Today, on January 22, at 18:00, a memorial procession will be held in Kyiv to honor the first fallen Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred, UNN reports.

The gathering of participants will begin at the Lyadsky Gate.

Participants will light candles and lay flowers at the memorial plaques, walking the traditional route from the Lyadski Gate to Mykhailo Hrushevskoho Street.

January 22, 2014 was a tragic day for Ukraine. Serhiy Nigoyan, Mykhailo Zhyznevsky, Yuriy Verbytsky, Roman Senyk, Oleksandr Badera and Bohdan Kalyniak were fatally wounded. The first victims of the Maidan symbolized the beginning of the struggle for freedom and dignity, which forever changed the course of the country's history.

The procession was initiated by the Third Hundred of the Maidan Self-Defense, to which Serhiy Nigoyan belonged. It was at the Lyadsky Gate, where the 3rd barricade checkpoint was located, that he was on guard.

This is an annual event, and its purpose is to preserve the memory of the heroes' feat and remind us of the price of freedom.

Recall

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General , 540 people have been notified of suspicion in the 10 years of the Maidan investigations as of November 21, 2024. 318 indictments have been sent to court, and 76 people have been sentenced, including 26 who have received actual prison terms.