WACS judges with salaries over UAH 150,000 during the war massively sued the state for millions in additional payments – ex-MP

$41.220.13
48.160.03
ukenru
12:50 PM • 6916 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
12:30 PM • 30869 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
12:23 PM • 23225 views
Strike on Cabinet building on September 7: Russians used "Iskander", not "Shahed"
Exclusive
12:10 PM • 20423 views
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
09:57 AM • 23316 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 08:37 AM • 25005 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
September 8, 06:26 AM • 25894 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 29162 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
September 7, 04:45 PM • 41154 views
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 05:47 AM • 63028 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3.1m/s
58%
753mm
Popular news
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhotoSeptember 8, 06:30 AM • 51583 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 64100 views
Fatal road accident in Kyiv: military service vehicle crashed into police officersPhotoSeptember 8, 08:52 AM • 4436 views
"Horrible": Trump reacts to murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian woman in USVideoSeptember 8, 09:27 AM • 29225 views
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroad01:06 PM • 9028 views
Publications
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroad01:06 PM • 9136 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 64185 views
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhotoSeptember 8, 06:30 AM • 51639 views
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhotoSeptember 8, 05:30 AM • 53340 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 139770 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Rafael Grossi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Rebrov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Dnipro
Kremenchuk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhoto03:06 PM • 776 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 64185 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 36856 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 40980 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 72347 views
Actual
Fake news
9K720 Iskander
Financial Times
Facebook
YouTube

WACS judges with salaries over UAH 150,000 during the war massively sued the state for millions in additional payments – ex-MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

WACS judges, despite salaries exceeding 150,000 hryvnias, sued the state for millions in additional payments. Ex-MP Boryslav Bereza suspects the assistance of the head of the WACS apparatus, Bohdan Kryklyvenko.

WACS judges with salaries over UAH 150,000 during the war massively sued the state for millions in additional payments – ex-MP

Judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court, with salaries exceeding UAH 150,000, have massively sued the state for millions in additional payments. The head of the HACC apparatus, Kryklyvenko, could have assisted them in this, wrote People's Deputy of the VIII convocation Boryslav Bereza, as reported by UNN.

"HACC judges, during the war and budget problems, decided that their salaries of over UAH 150,000 per month were not enough, and massively sued the state for millions in additional payments. Despite the decision of the Verkhovna Rada of April 10, 2023. As you can see, HACC judges consider themselves above the decisions of the VR and moral principles," Bereza wrote.

According to him, the Kyiv District Administrative Court ruled to pay millions in additional payments to HACC judges Andriy Bitsyuk and Olena Tanasevych. At the same time, the High Anti-Corruption Court does not file an appeal and immediately executes the court's decision, which indicates the involvement of the head of the HACC apparatus, Bohdan Kryklyvenko, in this story, the ex-people's deputy noted.

"The hysteria of the head of the HACC apparatus, Bohdan Kryklyvenko, is understandable. Because he was accidentally 'caught' being part of this story. Because as the head of the apparatus, he should have filed an appeal against the court's decision, but he... did not do so. It is clear that proving a conspiracy is almost impossible, given that they are all professional lawyers. For the HACC representative, at a minimum, this is official negligence - Article 367 of the Criminal Code. Although we all understand what it really is," he emphasized.

Bereza drew attention to the moral component of the case, as judges are suing for state money, whose representatives poorly protect its interests.

"And this is happening when Ukraine lacks money for drones and weapons, and judges seem to lack money for new BMW X6s and repairs in official apartments. I wonder, are the conditions in which our soldiers work as difficult as those in which Judge Chorna works? HACC, how many more judges have already sued for additional payments?" he asked.

In his opinion, these issues require a reaction and answers from the HACC, law enforcement, and anti-corruption activists.

"I hope that there will be answers not only from the HACC and law enforcement, but also a reaction from professional anti-corruption activists, for example, from the Anti-Corruption Action Center. But the story itself is shameful and vile," Bereza concluded.

As previously reported, Kateryna Sikora, a judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court, whom the NACP suspects of illicit enrichment, "extracted" half a million hryvnias from the budget through the court. Valeriya Chorna, a judge of the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC), sued the state for UAH 1.7 million in underpaid judicial remuneration for the period from January 1, 2021, to March 31, 2024.

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Kyiv