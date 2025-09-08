WACS judges with salaries over UAH 150,000 during the war massively sued the state for millions in additional payments – ex-MP

Judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court, with salaries exceeding UAH 150,000, have massively sued the state for millions in additional payments. The head of the HACC apparatus, Kryklyvenko, could have assisted them in this, wrote People's Deputy of the VIII convocation Boryslav Bereza, as reported by UNN.

"HACC judges, during the war and budget problems, decided that their salaries of over UAH 150,000 per month were not enough, and massively sued the state for millions in additional payments. Despite the decision of the Verkhovna Rada of April 10, 2023. As you can see, HACC judges consider themselves above the decisions of the VR and moral principles," Bereza wrote.

According to him, the Kyiv District Administrative Court ruled to pay millions in additional payments to HACC judges Andriy Bitsyuk and Olena Tanasevych. At the same time, the High Anti-Corruption Court does not file an appeal and immediately executes the court's decision, which indicates the involvement of the head of the HACC apparatus, Bohdan Kryklyvenko, in this story, the ex-people's deputy noted.

"The hysteria of the head of the HACC apparatus, Bohdan Kryklyvenko, is understandable. Because he was accidentally 'caught' being part of this story. Because as the head of the apparatus, he should have filed an appeal against the court's decision, but he... did not do so. It is clear that proving a conspiracy is almost impossible, given that they are all professional lawyers. For the HACC representative, at a minimum, this is official negligence - Article 367 of the Criminal Code. Although we all understand what it really is," he emphasized.

Bereza drew attention to the moral component of the case, as judges are suing for state money, whose representatives poorly protect its interests.

"And this is happening when Ukraine lacks money for drones and weapons, and judges seem to lack money for new BMW X6s and repairs in official apartments. I wonder, are the conditions in which our soldiers work as difficult as those in which Judge Chorna works? HACC, how many more judges have already sued for additional payments?" he asked.

In his opinion, these issues require a reaction and answers from the HACC, law enforcement, and anti-corruption activists.

"I hope that there will be answers not only from the HACC and law enforcement, but also a reaction from professional anti-corruption activists, for example, from the Anti-Corruption Action Center. But the story itself is shameful and vile," Bereza concluded.

As previously reported, Kateryna Sikora, a judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court, whom the NACP suspects of illicit enrichment, "extracted" half a million hryvnias from the budget through the court. Valeriya Chorna, a judge of the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC), sued the state for UAH 1.7 million in underpaid judicial remuneration for the period from January 1, 2021, to March 31, 2024.