Why new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and the development of a shadow market - expert opinion
Von der Leyen: EU ready to tighten sanctions to force Putin to negotiate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

The European Union is ready to increase sanctions pressure on Russia to force Putin to negotiate. The new sanctions package will include restrictions against "Nord Stream", shadow fleet vessels and banks.

Von der Leyen: EU ready to tighten sanctions to force Putin to negotiate

The European Union is ready to increase sanctions pressure on Russia in order to force Vladimir Putin to sit down at the negotiating table. This was stated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during the summit in Albania, reports UNN.

Details

Most members of Europe have agreed to impose sanctions on Russia. And in fact they are working, Russian revenues have fallen by almost 80%, the Russian deficit is growing, the interest rate is extremely high, inflation is above 10%. And we are ready to do more to get Putin to the negotiating table

- said the President of the European Commission.

Recall

Earlier, Ursula von der Leyen stated that the European Commission is working on a new package of sanctions against Russia in response to its disruption of the peace initiative and further aggressive behavior. The new sanctions package will include sanctions against "Nord Stream 1" and "Nord Stream 2", and will also include more shadow fleet vessels and a reduction in the oil price cap. Sanctions will also be imposed on the Russian financial sector.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

PoliticsNews of the World
Nord Stream
European Commission
European Union
Europe
Ursula von der Leyen
Brent
