Woltz had a conversation with his Russian counterpart
Kyiv • UNN
U.S. National Security Advisor Michael Waltz spoke with his Russian counterpart. An American delegation is heading to Russia to discuss a 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine.
According to the publication, as US President Donald Trump confirmed that the American delegation is going to Russia, Waltz confirmed that he spoke with his Russian counterpart.
According to White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt, quoted by the BBC, Trump's special representative Steve Vitcoff will travel to Moscow later this week.
"We urge the Russians to sign this plan," Levitt told reporters, adding that the president "expects the Russians to help us bring it to the final zone".
US President Donald Trump said that an American delegation is heading to Russia to discuss a 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine.