Voloshyn: Defense forces fire at occupants in Kharkiv region, defensive battles continue

In the Kharkiv region, the Defense Forces repelled 9 attacks in the morning. As of the morning, fire is being conducted in the Kharkiv region to control the enemy offensive and destroy the occupiers. Defensive battles are currently underway. This was reported by the spokesman of the Khortytsia unit Nazar Voloshyn during a telethon on Saturday, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

"In the morning our soldiers repelled nine attacks. These are in the areas of Strilecha, Krasne, Morokhovets, Oliynykove, Lukianets, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche and Pletenivka. According to the General Staff, as of the morning, fire is being conducted in Kharkiv region to disrupt the enemy's offensive and destroy the occupiers. Currently, defensive battles are ongoing against the attempts of the Russian occupiers to take offensive actions and advance deep into the territory of our state," Voloshyn said.

He noted that counterattacks continue in the areas of Liptsi and Vovchansk in Kharkiv region. The enemy is using infantry and equipment.

"There are also battles for settlements in the border area that were in the gray zone. These are Strilecha, Pylne and Borysivka, as well as the areas of Oliynykove and Ohirtseve. The defense forces are operating on prepared defensive lines, conducting fire to disrupt the enemy offensive and destroy the occupiers who have intervened in our defense. There is also a decision of our leadership to strengthen our combat units and it is already being implemented," Voloshyn added.

Recall

The Russian occupiers are continuing their attempts to reach the borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, actively attacking along the entire front line in the east. The most difficult situation is at the Avdiivka and Bakhmut directions, but the situation is under control of the Defense Forces.