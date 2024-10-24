Volodymyr Zelenskyy's victory plan is a roadmap to a just peace in Ukraine - Oleksandr Sliusar
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine presented a comprehensive Victory Plan to end the war and rebuild the country. The plan envisages joining NATO, strengthening the army and imposing sanctions on Russia.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has presented a comprehensive Victory Plan aimed at accelerating the end of the war, restoring the country, and ensuring its security and sustainable development. This document outlines the main steps to achieve peace and protect both Ukraine and the world from future threats. This was stated by Oleksandr Slyusar, a deputy of the Sumy Regional Council, on Facebook, UNN reports.
"Without Ukraine's victory and the achievement of a just peace, no country can be sure of its own security. Ukraine, thanks to its army and international support, has the potential to become a guarantor of collective security not only in Europe but also on a global scale," writes Oleksandr Slyusar.
Among the main provisions of the Victory Plan:
Ukraine's accession to NATO as a key element for strengthening defense and guaranteeing protection against future aggressions; expanding arms production and increasing international military assistance to improve defense capabilities, creating a comprehensive deterrence system to protect against any threats from Russia; increasing economic pressure on Russia, including controlling oil prices and deepening sanctions; supporting the Ukrainian military - after the victory, Ukraine will have one of the most powerful military contingents in Europe.
"Ukraine's main priorities remain security, territorial integrity and strengthening our defense capabilities - President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plan not only ensures the implementation of these fundamental points, but also serves as a roadmap for achieving a just peace and ensuring a secure future for Ukraine and the world," emphasized Oleksandr Sliusar.