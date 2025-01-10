Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed condolences to the President of the United States over large-scale fires in California

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed condolences to the American people over the fires raging in California. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the Head of the Ukrainian state in social networks.

Spoke with President Biden. He expressed condolences over the terrible fires in California and the loss of life - Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted.

The President of Ukraine also noted the heroism of Americans who are helping to save lives from the fire and stop the spread of wildfires.

The California coast is gripped by large-scale fires that not only destroy nature, but also leave celebrities without luxurious homes. In the prestigious Malibu, the fire destroyed the estate of socialite Paris Hilton, as well as the luxurious homes of actors Anthony Hopkins and Jamie Lee Curtis.