Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed condolences to the President of the United States over large-scale fires in California

Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed condolences to the President of the United States over large-scale fires in California

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33143 views

The President of Ukraine had a conversation with Joe Biden about the fires in California and expressed condolences for the losses. The fire destroyed celebrity estates in Malibu, including the homes of Paris Hilton and Anthony Hopkins.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed condolences to the American people over the fires raging in California. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the Head of the Ukrainian state in social networks.

Spoke with President Biden. He expressed condolences over the terrible fires in California and the loss of life 

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted. 

The President of Ukraine also noted the heroism of Americans who are helping to save lives from the fire and stop the spread of wildfires.

Recall

The California coast is gripped by large-scale fires that not only destroy nature, but also leave celebrities without luxurious homes. In the prestigious Malibu, the fire destroyed the estate of socialite Paris Hilton, as well as the luxurious homes of actors Anthony Hopkins and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
californiaCalifornia
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

