Volkswagen records a significant drop in profits
Kyiv • UNN
Volkswagen reported a sharp drop in profits in the third quarter of 2024 due to problems in the Chinese market. The operating result decreased by 42% to €2.86 billion, and profit after tax fell by 64%.
The group's profit fell by 64%, partly because VW is doing poorly in the important Chinese market.
Writes UNN with reference to Neue Zürcher Zeitung.
In the third quarter of 2024, Volkswagen suffered a significant drop in profits.
As reported by the DAX Group, the operating result fell by 42% to 2.86 billion euros. Due to Volkswagen's poor performance in China, the group's profit after tax fell by 64% to €1.58 billion. On the other hand, sales fell by only half a percent to 78.5 billion euros.
According to the company, in nine months, the sales profitability of the main Volkswagen brand will be only 2%.
“This shows the urgent need for significant cost reduction and efficiency gains,” explained VW CFO Arno Antlitz.
Recall
UNN reported that Europe's largest car manufacturer , Volkswagen, plans to close at least three German plants, cut tens of thousands of jobs and reduce wages by 10 percent, a senior company official said on Monday.
Bloomberg: Nokia cuts almost 2 thousand jobs in China18.10.24, 03:38 • 18168 views