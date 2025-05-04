Vnukovo Airport in Moscow suspended operations on the morning of May 4

Temporary restrictions introduced at Vnukovo Airport have been confirmed in the capital of the Russian Federation. UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Details

In Moscow, Vnukovo Airport has temporarily restricted the reception and departure of aircraft. Allegedly to ensure flight safety.

Moreover, according to a number of media outlets, the "Carpet" plan has been introduced in Moscow.

Rosaviatsia, according to Russian media, did not specify the exact reasons for what happened, as well as how long it would take to restore the airport's operations.

Comment

"Aircraft crews, air traffic controllers and airport services are taking all necessary measures to ensure flight safety - this is a priority," the responsible department said.

