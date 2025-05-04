$41.590.00
Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky
Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Publications
Exclusives
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Vnukovo Airport in Moscow suspended operations on the morning of May 4

Kyiv • UNN

 • 356 views

On the morning of May 4, Vnukovo Airport in Moscow temporarily restricted the reception and departure of aircraft. According to media reports, the "Carpet" plan has been introduced in the city.

Vnukovo Airport in Moscow suspended operations on the morning of May 4

Temporary restrictions introduced at Vnukovo Airport have been confirmed in the capital of the Russian Federation. UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Details

In Moscow, Vnukovo Airport has temporarily restricted the reception and departure of aircraft. Allegedly to ensure flight safety.

Moreover, according to a number of media outlets, the "Carpet" plan has been introduced in Moscow.

Moscow airports suspended operations due to drone attack: what is known24.01.25, 01:44 • 120512 views

Rosaviatsia, according to Russian media, did not specify the exact reasons for what happened, as well as how long it would take to restore the airport's operations.

Comment

"Aircraft crews, air traffic controllers and airport services are taking all necessary measures to ensure flight safety - this is a priority," the responsible department said.

A series of explosions occurred in Russia: UAVs attacked a local oil refinery, and the "Carpet" plan was introduced at airports15.03.25, 04:33 • 15723 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
