Exclusive
03:56 PM • 13747 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines list
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 17963 views
"Anti-state decision": VRU Committee on National Security called for the cancellation of the State Aviation Service's transfer of Mi-8 powers to a foreign company
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 59339 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 60821 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
August 7, 09:40 AM • 73477 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
August 7, 09:15 AM • 106711 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
August 7, 08:14 AM • 68526 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
August 7, 06:56 AM • 45199 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicion
August 6, 10:17 PM • 45032 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 56323 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
"Vitkoff said nothing of the sort": the Presidential Office called the "conditions for a truce" spread by Polish media a fake

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3978 views

Zelenskyy's advisor Dmytro Lytvyn denied information from the Polish publication Onet about the truce conditions proposed by the US to Russia. He emphasized that nothing of the sort was discussed during the leaders' conversation.

"Vitkoff said nothing of the sort": the Presidential Office called the "conditions for a truce" spread by Polish media a fake

The Office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy refuted information from the Polish publication Onet regarding the content of the truce conditions proposed to Russia by the United States. Dmytro Lytvyn, Zelenskyy's communications advisor, wrote about this on his X, as reported by UNN.

It is doubtful that Witkoff or Ushakov had time to talk to this portal. Yesterday, during the leaders' conversation, nothing of the sort was mentioned, and Witkoff did not say anything like that; he said other things.

- Lytvyn wrote.

Earlier, UNN wrote that, according to the Polish publication Onet, the subject of Witkoff's conversation with Putin was a proposal for a truce in the war against Ukraine, agreed upon between the US and European states, to be presented to Russia.

At the same time, Moscow's possible rejection of the proposal, as the author of the article indicates, would mean "losing any illusions" about the possibility of reaching a compromise agreement with Russia.

Details of the "peace proposals"

The joint proposals to the Kremlin leader, which were published by the media, consist of the following:

  • a truce in Ukraine, but not peace;
    • de facto recognition of Russian territorial gains (by postponing this issue for 49 or 99 years);
      • lifting of most sanctions imposed on Russia;
        • in the future - a return to energy cooperation, i.e., import of Russian gas and oil.

          However, Moscow, allegedly, did not receive any promises regarding the cessation of military support for Ukraine.

          Alona Utkina

          WarPolitics
          Volodymyr Zelenskyy
          United States
          Ukraine