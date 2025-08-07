"Vitkoff said nothing of the sort": the Presidential Office called the "conditions for a truce" spread by Polish media a fake

The Office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy refuted information from the Polish publication Onet regarding the content of the truce conditions proposed to Russia by the United States. Dmytro Lytvyn, Zelenskyy's communications advisor, wrote about this on his X, as reported by UNN.

It is doubtful that Witkoff or Ushakov had time to talk to this portal. Yesterday, during the leaders' conversation, nothing of the sort was mentioned, and Witkoff did not say anything like that; he said other things. - Lytvyn wrote.

Earlier, UNN wrote that, according to the Polish publication Onet, the subject of Witkoff's conversation with Putin was a proposal for a truce in the war against Ukraine, agreed upon between the US and European states, to be presented to Russia.

At the same time, Moscow's possible rejection of the proposal, as the author of the article indicates, would mean "losing any illusions" about the possibility of reaching a compromise agreement with Russia.

Details of the "peace proposals"

The joint proposals to the Kremlin leader, which were published by the media, consist of the following:

a truce in Ukraine, but not peace;

de facto recognition of Russian territorial gains (by postponing this issue for 49 or 99 years);

lifting of most sanctions imposed on Russia;

in the future - a return to energy cooperation, i.e., import of Russian gas and oil.

However, Moscow, allegedly, did not receive any promises regarding the cessation of military support for Ukraine.