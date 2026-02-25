Vitaliy Kozlovskyi's son turns 2: the artist showed a touching celebration of the baby's birthday

Ukrainian artist Vitaliy Kozlovsky shared a special family celebration - his son Oscar, from his wife Yulia Bakumenko, celebrated his second birthday. On the occasion of the holiday, the performer published a series of photos with the boy - from archival shots to new ones, showing how much the baby has grown. This is reported by UNN with reference to the celebrity's Instagram.

In the post, the singer tenderly addressed his son, admitting that Oscar's appearance changed his life and became a powerful motivation.

Son, my little boy. We are so happy that you appeared in us. You teach me life: to make the right decisions, to do everything with love. You are my motivation and my daily "kick in the pants" - the artist wrote.

Kozlovsky also showed how the celebration went. A cake with a candle in the shape of the number two was prepared for the birthday boy, and Oscar himself, in a festive cap, blew it out to the applause of his parents. Among the gifts, the boy received an interactive toy dog that has over 150 reactions.

In addition to congratulating his son, the artist publicly thanked his wife for the love and care with which she surrounds the child, and also expressed gratitude to the grandmothers for supporting the family.

"I know that you are special, I am proud of you and I will do everything to make you proud of me... My dear, beloved, thank you for endowing our son with the power of boundless love," the singer added.

