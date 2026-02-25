Vitaliy Kozlovskyi's son turns 2: the artist showed a touching celebration of the baby's birthday

$43.260.03
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
06:38 PM • 10201 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
06:05 PM • 12831 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:40 PM • 12790 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
04:34 PM • 13468 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
04:25 PM • 13566 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 24648 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 12:46 PM • 17929 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
February 25, 12:28 PM • 17343 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 32230 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Publications
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 24648 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 32229 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 53741 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 63398 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 81355 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Slovakia
Spain
Vitaliy Kozlovskyi's son turns 2: the artist showed a touching celebration of the baby's birthday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Ukrainian artist Vitaliy Kozlovskyi published a series of photos of his son Oscar, who celebrated his second birthday. The singer thanked his wife and grandmothers for their support.

Vitaliy Kozlovskyi's son turns 2: the artist showed a touching celebration of the baby's birthday

Ukrainian artist Vitaliy Kozlovsky shared a special family celebration - his son Oscar, from his wife Yulia Bakumenko, celebrated his second birthday. On the occasion of the holiday, the performer published a series of photos with the boy - from archival shots to new ones, showing how much the baby has grown. This is reported by UNN with reference to the celebrity's Instagram.

Details

In the post, the singer tenderly addressed his son, admitting that Oscar's appearance changed his life and became a powerful motivation.

Son, my little boy. We are so happy that you appeared in us. You teach me life: to make the right decisions, to do everything with love. You are my motivation and my daily "kick in the pants"

- the artist wrote.

Kozlovsky also showed how the celebration went. A cake with a candle in the shape of the number two was prepared for the birthday boy, and Oscar himself, in a festive cap, blew it out to the applause of his parents. Among the gifts, the boy received an interactive toy dog that has over 150 reactions.

In addition to congratulating his son, the artist publicly thanked his wife for the love and care with which she surrounds the child, and also expressed gratitude to the grandmothers for supporting the family.

"I know that you are special, I am proud of you and I will do everything to make you proud of me... My dear, beloved, thank you for endowing our son with the power of boundless love," the singer added.

 Recall

Jennifer Lopez congratulated her children, Emme and Max, on their 18th birthday, recalling their birth on a snowy night of February 22, 2008.

Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine26.01.26, 16:43 • 30017 views

Stanislav Karmazin

Culture
Musician