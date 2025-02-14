Violations will not go without consequences: State Tax Service revokes alcohol production license of a well-known producer

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 21948 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 63071 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 87017 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 109406 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 84726 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 119904 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101626 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113134 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116774 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155025 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 99026 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 67503 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 37280 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 99862 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 60835 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 109406 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 119904 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155025 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145522 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 177788 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 60870 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 99886 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134801 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136705 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164883 views
Violations will not go without consequences: State Tax Service revokes alcohol production license of a well-known producer

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25210 views

The State Tax Service revoked the license for the production of alcoholic beverages to a large producer due to the lack of necessary equipment and illegal production of brandy. The decision was upheld by the Court of Appeal after 4 months of litigation.

The State Tax Service has revoked the license for the production of alcoholic beverages of a well-known producer in Dnipropetrovs'k region. The head of the State Tax Service, Ruslan Kravchenko, said that attempts by taxpayers to manipulate and violate current legislation will not go unchallenged. Kravchenko wrote about this in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Attempts by some taxpayers to manipulate, evade legal requirements and violate the current legislation will not go unchallenged. The State Tax Service has revoked the license for the production of alcoholic beverages of a well-known producer in Dnipropetrovs'k region. I am not going to name the company, which is much talked about in the media today, as it would be disclosure of taxpayer data 

- Kravchenko said.

According to him, the license revocation was preceded by 4 months of fighting in courts.

During the audit in November, the tax authorities found that the manufacturer did not have the equipment for the full technological cycle of production of certain types of products. It was also found that the company produces and sells brandy for which it has no license at all.

These facts were recorded in the acts, and a decision was made to revoke the license. The company tried to appeal against it. The Administrative Court of Appeal put an end to this story with its decision. Today, the Eastern Interregional Department of the State Tax Service for Work with Large Taxpayers has added the company to the list of risky companies on the basis of the lack of a license. The court also decided to dismiss the acting head of the Eastern Interregional Department of the State Tax Service for Work with Large Taxpayers. His professional performance had already been criticized. Anyone who tries to play dirty games in their work will face a similar situation. I will react harshly 

- Kravchenko added.

Recall

Head of the State Tax Service Kravchenko warned businesses that they will not be able to evade taxes or work in the shadows.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

ukraineUkraine

