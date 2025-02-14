Violations will not go without consequences: State Tax Service revokes alcohol production license of a well-known producer

The State Tax Service has revoked the license for the production of alcoholic beverages of a well-known producer in Dnipropetrovs'k region. The head of the State Tax Service, Ruslan Kravchenko, said that attempts by taxpayers to manipulate and violate current legislation will not go unchallenged. Kravchenko wrote about this in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Attempts by some taxpayers to manipulate, evade legal requirements and violate the current legislation will not go unchallenged. The State Tax Service has revoked the license for the production of alcoholic beverages of a well-known producer in Dnipropetrovs'k region. I am not going to name the company, which is much talked about in the media today, as it would be disclosure of taxpayer data - Kravchenko said.

According to him, the license revocation was preceded by 4 months of fighting in courts.

During the audit in November, the tax authorities found that the manufacturer did not have the equipment for the full technological cycle of production of certain types of products. It was also found that the company produces and sells brandy for which it has no license at all.

These facts were recorded in the acts, and a decision was made to revoke the license. The company tried to appeal against it. The Administrative Court of Appeal put an end to this story with its decision. Today, the Eastern Interregional Department of the State Tax Service for Work with Large Taxpayers has added the company to the list of risky companies on the basis of the lack of a license. The court also decided to dismiss the acting head of the Eastern Interregional Department of the State Tax Service for Work with Large Taxpayers. His professional performance had already been criticized. Anyone who tries to play dirty games in their work will face a similar situation. I will react harshly - Kravchenko added.

