Veterans will receive new opportunities in the "Diia" app: what services will appear
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Ministry of Veterans Affairs are developing new digital services for Ukraine's defenders in "Diia". The app will feature a separate profile for veterans with surveys, targeted payments, and additional opportunities.
The Ministry of Digital Transformation, together with the Ministry of Veterans, is working on new digital services for the defenders of Ukraine. Soon, new features will appear in the "Diia" application that will significantly ease access to services for veterans. This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, reports UNN.
New services and opportunities for veterans will appear in Diia
In particular, soon the "Diia" application will feature surveys to determine the needs of veterans.
It is also reported that there will be new targeted payments for various life needs of veterans.
We will also launch a separate profile for defenders in Diia. The application will automatically recognize that a person is a veteran and will adapt the interface. This profile in Diia will gather all services for veterans
In addition, there will be a separate tab with various opportunities: credit and grant programs, offers from the city, training, etc.
Reminder
On March 4, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov presented new services for veterans in "Diia" - a digital certificate, compensation for sports, free IT training, and other opportunities.
In addition, currently, over 416 thousand veteran certificates have been issued in "Diia" and 24.8 thousand applications for veteran sports – these are the first results of services for veterans.