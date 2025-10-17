Verkhovna Rada supported salary increase for university lecturers from 2026

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Budget supported amendment No. 987, which was submitted by Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk together with his colleagues. The document instructs the Government to take measures to increase the salaries of pedagogical and scientific-pedagogical staff of state and communal higher education institutions. This is stated in the message of the Verkhovna Rada Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

According to the amendment, the salary increase will begin on January 1, 2026, and will be implemented in stages throughout the year by 50%, regardless of the departmental subordination of the institutions.

"This will be a concrete step towards restoring justice for university lecturers and scientific and pedagogical staff who have been working for years in extremely difficult conditions and continue to provide quality education for Ukrainian youth. I expect the Government to support this position during the preparation of the bill for the second reading and ensure a real increase in salaries in higher education institutions. After all, decent pay in universities is not an expense, but an investment in the future of Ukraine," emphasized Ruslan Stefanchuk.

