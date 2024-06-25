Vereshchuk named several ways for Ukrainians to leave the occupation

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

Vereshchuk named several ways for Ukrainians to leave the occupation

Kyiv

Ukrainians can leave the Russian-occupied territories via several routes, including the Kolotylivka-Pokrovka checkpoint in Sumy region, the Mokrany-Domianove checkpoint through Belarus, and through Georgia via occupied Crimea, with volunteer groups helping them and the Ukrainian authorities providing support after their return.

Vereshchuk named several ways for Ukrainians to leave the occupation

Ukrainian citizens can use the Kolotylivka (Russia) - Pokrovka (Ukraine) checkpoint to leave the territories temporarily occupied by Russia. This was reported in an interview by the Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk, UNN reports.

Details

Currently, there are several ways that Ukrainians can use to return from the occupied territories to the territories controlled by Kyiv. In particular, one of them is in Sumy region. This is the Kolotylivka - Pokrovka checkpoint

 said Iryna Vereshchuk

In addition, she added, there is also a way through Belarus, the Mokrany-Domianove checkpoint.

According to Vereshchuk, it is also possible to leave through Georgia, through the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea.

"People can use other routes, but they all go through the territory of Russia," she said.

The official noted that there are almost no international organizations working on these roads, but there are small volunteer groups that help people buy tickets and help people with limited mobility to travel.

When they cross the border into Ukraine, we are waiting for them. Sumy RMA, a hub, warm food, medicines, and relevant documents are waiting for them. The first payment is made on the platform in Kyiv or Lviv, or Poltava, or Kharkiv. They will receive financial support, as well as a free ticket to the part of Ukraine they have chosen

She added.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
