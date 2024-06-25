Vereshchuk named several ways for Ukrainians to leave the occupation

Ukrainian citizens can use the Kolotylivka (Russia) - Pokrovka (Ukraine) checkpoint to leave the territories temporarily occupied by Russia. This was reported in an interview by the Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk, UNN reports.

Details

Currently, there are several ways that Ukrainians can use to return from the occupied territories to the territories controlled by Kyiv. In particular, one of them is in Sumy region. This is the Kolotylivka - Pokrovka checkpoint said Iryna Vereshchuk

In addition, she added, there is also a way through Belarus, the Mokrany-Domianove checkpoint.

According to Vereshchuk, it is also possible to leave through Georgia, through the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea.

"People can use other routes, but they all go through the territory of Russia," she said.

The official noted that there are almost no international organizations working on these roads, but there are small volunteer groups that help people buy tickets and help people with limited mobility to travel.

When they cross the border into Ukraine, we are waiting for them. Sumy RMA, a hub, warm food, medicines, and relevant documents are waiting for them. The first payment is made on the platform in Kyiv or Lviv, or Poltava, or Kharkiv. They will receive financial support, as well as a free ticket to the part of Ukraine they have chosen She added.

