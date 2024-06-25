Vereshchuk named several ways for Ukrainians to leave the occupation
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainians can leave the Russian-occupied territories via several routes, including the Kolotylivka-Pokrovka checkpoint in Sumy region, the Mokrany-Domianove checkpoint through Belarus, and through Georgia via occupied Crimea, with volunteer groups helping them and the Ukrainian authorities providing support after their return.
Ukrainian citizens can use the Kolotylivka (Russia) - Pokrovka (Ukraine) checkpoint to leave the territories temporarily occupied by Russia. This was reported in an interview by the Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk, UNN reports.
Details
Currently, there are several ways that Ukrainians can use to return from the occupied territories to the territories controlled by Kyiv. In particular, one of them is in Sumy region. This is the Kolotylivka - Pokrovka checkpoint
In addition, she added, there is also a way through Belarus, the Mokrany-Domianove checkpoint.
According to Vereshchuk, it is also possible to leave through Georgia, through the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea.
"People can use other routes, but they all go through the territory of Russia," she said.
The official noted that there are almost no international organizations working on these roads, but there are small volunteer groups that help people buy tickets and help people with limited mobility to travel.
When they cross the border into Ukraine, we are waiting for them. Sumy RMA, a hub, warm food, medicines, and relevant documents are waiting for them. The first payment is made on the platform in Kyiv or Lviv, or Poltava, or Kharkiv. They will receive financial support, as well as a free ticket to the part of Ukraine they have chosen
