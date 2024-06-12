ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

There are 4.6 million IDPs in Ukraine and only 1.5 million receive payments - Vereshchuk

There are 4.6 million IDPs in Ukraine and only 1.5 million receive payments - Vereshchuk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 62738 views

Only 1.5 million of the 4.6 million internally displaced people in Ukraine receive payments from the state, according to Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

Currently, there are 4.6 million internally displaced persons in Ukraine, of whom only 1.5 million receive payments from the state. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk during a telethon, UNN reports .

In Ukraine, there are 4.6 million people who are IDPs according to certificates and only 1.5 million who receive payments. There are people who do not receive payments based on their income, and there are those whose payments have been reduced

- Vereshchuk says.

She also said that those Ukrainians who managed to leave the occupied territory through Russia and third countries would be granted IDP status upon returning to Ukraine.

They will have all the preferences as IDPs. We believe that our internally displaced persons are specially treated, they will receive payments, temporary housing and assistance with documents. In other words, everything that people receive during evacuation will be given to citizens from the TOT

- Vice Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said 

Recall

More than 240,000 internally displaced Ukrainians have decided to live in Odesa region, increasing its population to more than 2.5 million people.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

