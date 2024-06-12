There are 4.6 million IDPs in Ukraine and only 1.5 million receive payments - Vereshchuk

Currently, there are 4.6 million internally displaced persons in Ukraine, of whom only 1.5 million receive payments from the state. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk during a telethon, UNN reports .

In Ukraine, there are 4.6 million people who are IDPs according to certificates and only 1.5 million who receive payments. There are people who do not receive payments based on their income, and there are those whose payments have been reduced - Vereshchuk says.

She also said that those Ukrainians who managed to leave the occupied territory through Russia and third countries would be granted IDP status upon returning to Ukraine.

They will have all the preferences as IDPs. We believe that our internally displaced persons are specially treated, they will receive payments, temporary housing and assistance with documents. In other words, everything that people receive during evacuation will be given to citizens from the TOT - Vice Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said

More than 240,000 internally displaced Ukrainians have decided to live in Odesa region, increasing its population to more than 2.5 million people.