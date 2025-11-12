$42.010.06
Vatican denies apparition of Jesus in French town of Dozulé

Kyiv • UNN

 • 788 views

Pope Leo officially denied reports of Jesus' apparition in Dozulé, Normandy, where a local resident claimed to have seen Christ 49 times in the 1970s. The main doctrinal office stated that this phenomenon has no supernatural origin, urging Catholics not to accept these reports as true.

Vatican denies apparition of Jesus in French town of Dozulé

The Vatican has officially debunked reports of alleged apparitions of Jesus in the small town of Dozulé in Normandy, where a local resident claimed to have seen Christ 49 times in the 1970s. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

In a document approved by Pope Leo, the main doctrinal office stated that this "phenomenon of alleged apparitions... should be unequivocally considered as not having a supernatural origin." Thus, the world's 1.4 billion Catholics are urged not to accept the reports from Dozulé as genuine.

Pope Leo to meet Hollywood stars at the Vatican10.11.25, 22:12 • 11975 views

The woman who claimed to have seen Jesus stated that he dictated messages to her and ordered a cross over seven meters high to be erected on a hill. The Vatican reminded that such claims are carefully checked to avoid speculation or commercial exploitation of faith.

A cross does not need 7 meters of steel or concrete to be recognized: it is raised every time a heart, touched by grace, opens to forgiveness 

– the Vatican statement reads.

In addition, the bureau reminded that the alleged prophecy of the "end of the world by 2000" from these apparitions did not come true.

Vatican officially stated: the world was saved by Jesus, not the Virgin Mary – new decree of the Pope04.11.25, 20:09 • 29875 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyNews of the World
Vatican City