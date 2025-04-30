Variable cloudiness and warming: what will please Ukrainians with the weather on the last day of April

On Wednesday, April 30, переменная облачность is expected in Ukraine. This is reported by Ukrhydrometcenter, reports UNN.

Details

According to weather forecasters, the weather in Ukraine will be determined by a slightly warmer air mass coming from the Baltic region.

Atmospheric pressure will decrease. Cloudy skies at night will protect the surface air layer from cooling, but during the day will prevent it from significant warming. Dry weather will persist, the inactive atmospheric front in the afternoon will cause only a slight short-term rain in the north-eastern part of the country, and we also expect a slight rain in the Carpathians in the afternoon. - the statement reads.

Ukrhydrometcenter predicts that the wind will be predominantly north-westerly, 7-12 m/s. Air temperature at night 6-11°, during the day 17-22°.

In Kyiv and the region on Wednesday it will be mostly sunny, without precipitation. The air temperature will be 18-20° Celsius.

