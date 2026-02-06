Valentine's Day: 5 ways to make an unforgettable DIY valentine

$43.140.03
February 5, 03:05 PM • 33196 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM • 37244 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 30300 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 43954 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 80593 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 32609 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 30600 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM • 23293 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
February 5, 09:20 AM • 15943 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 15372 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Missile attack on Russian Belgorod: local residents report water, electricity, and heating outagesVideoFebruary 5, 11:04 PM • 10590 views
Ukrzaliznytsia showed the return of 116 Ukrainians released from captivity homeVideoFebruary 5, 11:37 PM • 11381 views
Finland provides Ukraine with 32nd military aid package worth 43 million eurosFebruary 6, 01:19 AM • 4954 views
Before summer: Russian officials warn Putin of economic crisis threat in Russia - WPFebruary 6, 01:53 AM • 9256 views
Bessent: Further US sanctions against Russia depend on peace talks04:30 AM • 7368 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 17268 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 74319 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 104257 views
Donald Trump
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Kaya Kallas
Gustavo Petro
Ukraine
United States
China
Iran
Washington, D.C.
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 11763 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 15006 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 24375 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 27903 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 60236 views
Technology
Heating
Social network
Starlink
Gold

Valentine's Day: 5 ways to make an unforgettable DIY valentine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 552 views

UNN has selected 5 creative ideas for making unique DIY valentines for Valentine's Day. Among them are a puzzle valentine, one with hidden text, one with fingerprints, a comic, and "100 reasons why I love you."

Valentine's Day: 5 ways to make an unforgettable DIY valentine

The first week of February is almost over, which means it's time to prepare for Valentine's Day. Valentine's Day is a perfect occasion to remind loved ones of your feelings. In today's digital world, handmade gifts are becoming increasingly valuable. Such presents are individual, and the author puts a piece of themselves into them. UNN has selected 5 creative and unforgettable ideas for creating unique valentines without unnecessary expenses.

Puzzle Valentine

Cut a heart out of thick cardboard. In the first option, you can immediately write pleasant words or declarations of love on the back and then cut it into several parts, like a puzzle. You can also first divide the card into puzzles, and then write individual words on these pieces, so that to understand this message - you need to assemble the puzzle.

Valentine with hidden text

You need to write your message on the card with a wax candle. And present it along with watercolor or gouache paints. At first glance, your partner will think that it is an empty card, but when they cover it with paint - they will see these secret and such pleasant words.

Valentine's Day: history of the holiday and traditions of celebration around the world14.02.25, 06:03 • 35704 views

Fingerprint card

With such a Valentine, you seem to be giving your identity, something very personal. The most common option is to create a heart drawing with fingerprints. Put the date and a short signature next to it - it looks minimalistic and very symbolic. Lovers of more complex options can draw balloons or flowers with fingerprints.

Comic Valentine

This card is suitable for couples who already have their own story. Its essence is that you need to draw a few frames from your shared memories. You don't need to be an artist for this. The drawings can be schematic and primitive, but they will take you back to those pleasant moments of life and make your dear person smile and relive it again. You can draw them on a handmade card or even on a store-bought valentine, because such an addition will make the gift unique and precious.

Valentine "100 reasons why I love you"

This gift requires more time and inspiration. However, the result is worth it. Small notes with confessions can be put in a jar, box, or envelope. Each reason is a separate emotion. You can open them immediately, or stretch the pleasure for several days. By preparing this gift, you will not only please your loved one, but also remind yourself why they are so dear to you.

However, regardless of whether you choose our card option or make another gift - the main thing is that it will be from the bottom of your heart and bring such necessary pleasant emotions.

An unforgettable gift for your beloved girl on Valentine's Day30.01.25, 10:47 • 51171 view

Oleksandra Mesenko

SocietyLife hack
