Valentine's Day: 5 ways to make an unforgettable DIY valentine

The first week of February is almost over, which means it's time to prepare for Valentine's Day. Valentine's Day is a perfect occasion to remind loved ones of your feelings. In today's digital world, handmade gifts are becoming increasingly valuable. Such presents are individual, and the author puts a piece of themselves into them. UNN has selected 5 creative and unforgettable ideas for creating unique valentines without unnecessary expenses.

Puzzle Valentine

Cut a heart out of thick cardboard. In the first option, you can immediately write pleasant words or declarations of love on the back and then cut it into several parts, like a puzzle. You can also first divide the card into puzzles, and then write individual words on these pieces, so that to understand this message - you need to assemble the puzzle.

Valentine with hidden text

You need to write your message on the card with a wax candle. And present it along with watercolor or gouache paints. At first glance, your partner will think that it is an empty card, but when they cover it with paint - they will see these secret and such pleasant words.

Valentine's Day: history of the holiday and traditions of celebration around the world

Fingerprint card

With such a Valentine, you seem to be giving your identity, something very personal. The most common option is to create a heart drawing with fingerprints. Put the date and a short signature next to it - it looks minimalistic and very symbolic. Lovers of more complex options can draw balloons or flowers with fingerprints.

Comic Valentine

This card is suitable for couples who already have their own story. Its essence is that you need to draw a few frames from your shared memories. You don't need to be an artist for this. The drawings can be schematic and primitive, but they will take you back to those pleasant moments of life and make your dear person smile and relive it again. You can draw them on a handmade card or even on a store-bought valentine, because such an addition will make the gift unique and precious.

Valentine "100 reasons why I love you"

This gift requires more time and inspiration. However, the result is worth it. Small notes with confessions can be put in a jar, box, or envelope. Each reason is a separate emotion. You can open them immediately, or stretch the pleasure for several days. By preparing this gift, you will not only please your loved one, but also remind yourself why they are so dear to you.

However, regardless of whether you choose our card option or make another gift - the main thing is that it will be from the bottom of your heart and bring such necessary pleasant emotions.

An unforgettable gift for your beloved girl on Valentine's Day