What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Usyk's fight with Fury in Saudi Arabia officially postponed

Usyk's fight with Fury in Saudi Arabia officially postponed

 30303 views

The world heavyweight championship fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury scheduled for February 17 in Saudi Arabia has been officially postponed after Fury suffered an unexpected injury during training.

Saudi Arabia has officially postponed the fight between Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk and British boxer Tyson Fury, which was to take place on February 17. This was announced by the head of the General Directorate of Entertainment of Saudi Arabia, Turki Al Al-Sheikh, in X on Saturday, UNN reports.

In light of Tyson Fury's unexpected injury, we sincerely wish him a speedy and full recovery. As a result, the long-awaited heavyweight championship will be postponed. Don't worry, we will refund your tickets. Stay tuned and thank you for your understanding and support

- Turki al-Sheikh wrote.

AddendumAddendum

Yesterday, on February 2, journalist Mike Coppinger reportedthat the fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury, scheduled for February 17, was postponed due to Tyson Fury's injury.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Sports
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
oleksandr-usykOleksandr Usyk

