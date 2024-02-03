Usyk's fight with Fury in Saudi Arabia officially postponed

Saudi Arabia has officially postponed the fight between Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk and British boxer Tyson Fury, which was to take place on February 17. This was announced by the head of the General Directorate of Entertainment of Saudi Arabia, Turki Al Al-Sheikh, in X on Saturday, UNN reports.

In light of Tyson Fury's unexpected injury, we sincerely wish him a speedy and full recovery. As a result, the long-awaited heavyweight championship will be postponed. Don't worry, we will refund your tickets. Stay tuned and thank you for your understanding and support - Turki al-Sheikh wrote.

Yesterday, on February 2, journalist Mike Coppinger reportedthat the fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury, scheduled for February 17, was postponed due to Tyson Fury's injury.