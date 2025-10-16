Usyk revealed whether he plans to go into politics in the future
Kyiv • UNN
Oleksandr Usyk stated that he does not see himself in politics, as it will not bring any benefit. The boxer plans to box until he is 41, and then stay in Ukraine and become a coach.
How will my influence help if I become a politician or a mayor, how will it help me? If some old man meets me, he will say: "Son, I rooted for you, and now here you go" - and he will punch me in the face
The champion added that, in his opinion, only those who want to "steal" go into politics. He, on the other hand, is happy with everything he has.
Why should I go there? I have a career, after all. Those who want to "steal" should go there. I don't want to "steal". I have, thank God, I have earned, I want to save mine and multiply it for someone else
Addition
Oleksandr Usyk announced that he plans to return to the ring and box until he is 41 years old. After that, he plans to stay in Ukraine and engage in coaching.