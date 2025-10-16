Usyk revealed whether he plans to go into politics in the future

Absolute boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk believes that it will not bring any benefit if he starts engaging in politics. He reminded during a conversation with journalists that he is building a boxing career, reports UNN.

How will my influence help if I become a politician or a mayor, how will it help me? If some old man meets me, he will say: "Son, I rooted for you, and now here you go" - and he will punch me in the face