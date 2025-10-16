$41.760.01
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included
Exclusive
09:20 AM • 22664 views
DTEK explained why blackout schedules are needed if they are introduced
October 16, 07:59 AM • 35027 views
Over Ukraine, 283 out of 320 enemy drones and 5 out of 37 missiles neutralized, 18 lost, most of the missiles launched by Russia were ballistic
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 57099 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
October 16, 06:35 AM • 20675 views
Trump initiates creation of fund to support Ukraine: where they plan to get the money from - The Telegraph
October 16, 05:41 AM • 37828 views
17 NATO countries joined PURL for US arms supplies to Ukraine - Rutte
October 15, 10:25 PM • 29769 views
"Key meeting of the day": Yermak discussed with Secretary Rubio the preparation of negotiations between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United StatesVideo
October 15, 08:42 PM • 25139 views
"Stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians": Trump appealed to Putin
Exclusive
October 15, 06:12 PM • 35097 views
In Kyiv region, Lexus hit a moose: driver died, passenger in serious conditionVideo
October 15, 10:41 AM • 55210 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Usyk revealed whether he plans to go into politics in the future

Kyiv • UNN

 • 678 views

Oleksandr Usyk stated that he does not see himself in politics, as it will not bring any benefit. The boxer plans to box until he is 41, and then stay in Ukraine and become a coach.

Usyk revealed whether he plans to go into politics in the future

Absolute boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk believes that it will not bring any benefit if he starts engaging in politics. He reminded during a conversation with journalists that he is building a boxing career, reports UNN.

How will my influence help if I become a politician or a mayor, how will it help me? If some old man meets me, he will say: "Son, I rooted for you, and now here you go" - and he will punch me in the face 

- said Usyk.

The champion added that, in his opinion, only those who want to "steal" go into politics. He, on the other hand, is happy with everything he has.

Why should I go there? I have a career, after all. Those who want to "steal" should go there. I don't want to "steal". I have, thank God, I have earned, I want to save mine and multiply it for someone else 

- added Usyk.

Addition

Oleksandr Usyk announced that he plans to return to the ring and box until he is 41 years old. After that, he plans to stay in Ukraine and engage in coaching.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Sports
Ukraine