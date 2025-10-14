$41.610.01
US Treasury Secretary met with Svyrydenko: emphasized the need to increase pressure on Russia and more

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1150 views

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, reaffirming support for Ukraine's sovereignty. He stressed the importance of increasing pressure on Russia from European allies.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko to reaffirm "the unwavering US support for Ukraine's sovereignty," UNN reports with reference to the US Treasury.

Details

Secretary Bessent reaffirmed the United States' unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and emphasized the United States' commitment to ensuring a strong and lasting peace. He thanked Svyrydenko for her continued support of the US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund and noted the importance of regular meetings between the US and Ukraine within this vital partnership.

Secretary Bessent also reaffirmed the United States' commitment to working with G7 partners to significantly increase pressure on Russia. He emphasized the need for European allies to intensify their pressure campaign not only on Russia, but also on any country that finances the Russian war machine through the purchase of Russian oil.

- the statement said.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is thoroughly preparing for a meeting with Donald Trump to discuss sensitive issues in person. Among the topics are the supply of Patriots, Tomahawks and other weapons to Ukraine, as well as forcing Russia to peace.

