US to send another Patriot missile system to Ukraine - AP

The United States will send Ukraine another Patriot missile system. This was reported by AP, UNN .

Details

In response to Ukraine's calls to strengthen its air defense in the face of intense russian attacks, the United States will send another Patriot missile system.

Two American officials confirmed this information on condition of anonymity.

Add

This will be the second Patriot system that the United States will provide to Ukraine.

The decision was approved by President Joe Biden. However, the exact number of missiles for this system has not been announced.

Recall

Last month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy actively called for additional Patriot systems, arguing that it would help Ukrainian forces withstand intense bombardment by russian federation. He stated that the terrorist country launches about 3,000 bombs a month into Ukraine.

Germany to transfer another Patriot system to Ukraine