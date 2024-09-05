US responds to Lavrov's statement on Russia's “red lines”

The US State Department has responded to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's statement about Russia's “red lines”. The statement was made by State Department spokesman Matthew Miller during a briefing on Wednesday, September 4, UNN reports .

Details

For example, a Russian journalist asked Miller to comment on Lavrov's statement about “red lines.

“Our support for Ukraine is because of the illegal war that Russia has waged against Ukraine. So if Russia wants to end the actions against Russian soldiers, the best way to do that is to end the war and withdraw from Ukraine,” Miller said.

Recall

Moscow is urging Washington not to joke about Russia's “red lines” when considering the supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. According to Lavrov, “the Americans have crossed the threshold they set for themselves.

