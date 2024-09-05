ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 130000 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 135296 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 222994 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 166101 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160792 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146231 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 211680 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112736 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 198723 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105250 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 107085 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 93678 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 38869 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 86664 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 56037 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 222999 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 211682 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 198723 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 225029 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 212643 views
11:06 AM • 56037 views
08:56 AM • 86664 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 155249 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 154196 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 158088 views
US responds to Lavrov's statement on Russia's “red lines”

UNN

 • 113564 views

The US State Department called on Russia to end the war in Ukraine in response to Lavrov's statement about “red lines”. The U.S. emphasized that its support for Ukraine is conditioned by Russia's illegal war.

The US State Department has responded to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's statement about Russia's “red lines”. The statement was made by State Department spokesman Matthew Miller during a briefing on Wednesday, September 4, UNN reports .

Details

For example, a Russian journalist asked Miller to comment on Lavrov's statement about “red lines.

“Our support for Ukraine is because of the illegal war that Russia has waged against Ukraine. So if Russia wants to end the actions against Russian soldiers, the best way to do that is to end the war and withdraw from Ukraine,” Miller said.

Recall

Moscow is urging Washington not to joke about Russia's “red lines” when considering the supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. According to Lavrov, “the Americans have crossed the threshold they set for themselves.

Lavrov claims that Putin rejected negotiations with Kiev after the operation in the Kursk Region19.08.24, 18:27 • 35264 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPoliticsNews of the World

