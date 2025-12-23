US regulator approves pill version of weight-loss drug Wegovy

$42.150.10
49.490.02
ukenru
Exclusive
06:30 AM • 4818 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 19752 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 34990 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 50262 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 34400 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
December 22, 01:08 PM • 31066 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 22, 01:06 PM • 27617 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
December 22, 11:25 AM • 24927 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
December 22, 10:46 AM • 21545 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
December 22, 10:39 AM • 18674 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1.1m/s
86%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Enemy drone activity changed routes of several passenger trains in Ukraine: Ukrzaliznytsia named the affected servicesDecember 23, 12:39 AM • 13695 views
"Everyone is tired of this war": Trump made a statement regarding "peace talks"02:14 AM • 14359 views
Fraudsters who swindled bank clients out of over UAH 50 million exposed in Dnipro: Cyberpolice reveal detailsPhoto02:50 AM • 13400 views
There is a conflict of views between Witkoff and Rubio on ending the war in Ukraine - NBC News04:02 AM • 13529 views
The enemy is carrying out a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions, power outages, and infrastructure damage05:45 AM • 15848 views
Publications
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 50263 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 43330 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 72536 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 94419 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 129305 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Keir Starmer
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
White House
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 14228 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 17070 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 39496 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 36767 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 38377 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Washington Post
The Diplomat
YouTube

US regulator approves pill version of weight-loss drug Wegovy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a pill version of Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug Wegovy. It is the first pill of its kind to receive approval and is expected to be available in the U.S. in early 2026.

US regulator approves pill version of weight-loss drug Wegovy
novonordisk.com

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a tablet version of the weight-loss drug Wegovy, pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk announced, writes UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

This is the first pill of its kind to receive regulatory approval, marking a new era for weight-loss drugs, the publication notes.

Danish manufacturers of Wegovy, Novo Nordisk, said the once-daily pill is a "convenient option" to the injectable form and will provide the same weight loss as the injection. This comes after Wegovy was approved by the FDA specifically for weight loss.

Other drugs, such as Ozempic, which has similar weight-loss effects, have been primarily approved for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

During Novo Nordisk trials, the Wegovy pill showed an average weight loss of 16.6%, the company said on Monday. A third of the approximately 1,300 participants experienced a weight loss of 20% or more in the same study, the report added.

The pill is expected to be released in the US in early January 2026.

"Patients will have a convenient, once-daily pill that will help them lose as much weight as the original Wegovy injection," said Mike Dustdar, the company's chief executive.

The tablet version of Wegovy could boost Novo Nordisk's sales after a challenging year in which its shares fell amid the company's warning of declining profits.

The company has faced fierce competition in the weight-loss market from rival pharmaceutical companies such as Eli Lilly.

Novo Nordisk shares rose almost 10% in after-hours trading in New York after the announcement.

High doses of "Wegovy" are more effective for weight loss but cause more side effects - study15.09.25, 15:44 • 3175 views

Julia Shramko

HealthNews of the World
United States