High doses of "Wegovy" are more effective for weight loss but cause more side effects - study

$41.280.03
48.390.12
ukenru
Exclusive
12:27 PM • 1366 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 8830 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 31275 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 25408 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 26456 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 32776 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 54804 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 72033 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 105104 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 87340 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
4m/s
31%
753mm
Popular news
ISW: Russia uses drone attacks on Poland and Romania to assess NATO's reactionSeptember 15, 02:59 AM • 19435 views
Forecasters give a forecast for September 15: where to expect rain and thunderstormsSeptember 15, 03:58 AM • 14577 views
Commander of the SBS "Madyar" reported on the suspension of Starlink's operationSeptember 15, 05:13 AM • 21042 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipe08:30 AM • 16453 views
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countries09:21 AM • 12317 views
Publications
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countries09:21 AM • 12373 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipe08:30 AM • 16519 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 31275 views
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht DayPhotoSeptember 13, 04:18 PM • 22773 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 101540 views
Actual people
Ruslan Kravchenko
Donald Trump
Radosław Sikorski
Donald Tusk
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
Spain
United States
Poland
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhoto08:11 AM • 10279 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reason07:06 AM • 11183 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 25944 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 32454 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 81694 views
Actual
Financial Times
The Guardian
TikTok
Forbes
Fox News

High doses of "Wegovy" are more effective for weight loss but cause more side effects - study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

A study found that patients taking higher doses of Wegovy lost more weight but experienced more nausea, diarrhea, and other side effects. This finding may influence dosing recommendations for people with obesity.

High doses of "Wegovy" are more effective for weight loss but cause more side effects - study

According to research, people who took higher doses of Wegovy lost weight faster and more dramatically. At the same time, this group more often experienced nausea, diarrhea, and other unpleasant side effects. This is reported by UNN with reference to NewScientist.

Details

As the publication indicates, previous studies have shown that "people receiving a standard weekly injection of the drug "Wegovy", which contains the active ingredient semaglutide, typically lose about 15% of their body weight within a year in combination with exercise and a healthy diet."

The drug works by mimicking the action of the hormone glucagon-like peptide-1, or GLP1, which causes delayed gastric emptying and affects the brain, reducing appetite.

Increased dose

"There are patients who don't respond to treatment as well as they could, or who respond well but want to lose more weight than the typical 10-15%," says Laura Heisler from the University of Aberdeen, UK, who was not involved in the study.

To investigate whether increasing the dose could help, Sean Wharton from the University of Toronto in Canada and his colleagues recruited over 1,000 obese adults in 11 countries, including the US, Canada, and parts of Europe.

They randomly assigned participants, none of whom had diabetes, to groups receiving either a standard weekly injection of semaglutide at a dose of 2.4 milligrams, or a higher dose of 7.2 milligrams, or a placebo injection.

All participants were also advised to consume 500 fewer calories per day and perform 150 minutes of physical exercise per week.

After one year, those receiving the standard dose lost 16% of their body mass on average, while the higher-dose group lost about 1%. In contrast, the placebo group lost about 4% of their body mass.

- the publication states.

One-third of participants in the standard-dose group lost up to 20% of their weight, while half of the participants in the higher-dose group showed this result.

Only 3% of participants in the placebo group achieved this level of weight loss.

"This suggests that a higher dose leads to a significant improvement in weight loss," says Heisler.

At the beginning of the study, more than a third of participants in each group had prediabetes – a condition in which blood sugar levels are higher than average, but not high enough to indicate type 2 diabetes.

But at the end of the study, the high-dose group had 83% fewer cases, and those receiving the standard dose had 74% fewer cases of prediabetes.

"This is really positive because, of course, the goal of weight loss is to improve health," says Heisler.

Side effects

But there are also drawbacks. 61% of those receiving the standard dose experienced gut-related side effects such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Among those receiving the increased dose, the number of those who experienced these side effects was 71%.

Meanwhile, 40 percent of those receiving placebo experienced the same symptoms.

"This is because people can have such symptoms for reasons unrelated to treatment," says Heisler.

In addition, more than a fifth of participants in the higher-dose group experienced unpleasant and painful sensations on the skin, known as dysesthesia. As a result, four participants stopped treatment. In contrast, only 6% of those receiving the standard dose, and only one person from the placebo group experienced this side effect, and none of them stopped treatment.

Together, these findings, according to Heisler, suggest that for some people, the benefits of taking a higher dose may outweigh the risks.

"For a patient who needs to achieve more weight loss and who doesn't experience many side effects, perhaps this higher dose will help them achieve it," she says.

But it may not be appropriate for those who lose enough weight on the standard dose or experience worse side effects, she says. Heisler adds that she would like to see further trials confirm the results before the drug is used in the clinic.

In a separate study, Wharton and his colleagues found preliminary evidence that a higher dose may also lead to greater weight loss and improved blood sugar levels among people with obesity and type 2 diabetes. But the results were not statistically significant, meaning that further research is needed to confirm this, says Simon Cork from Anglia Ruskin University, UK.

Addition

"Wegovy" from Novo Nordisk is approved for the treatment of people with obesity, as well as those who are overweight and have at least one weight-related condition, such as type 2 diabetes.

What makes us eat more sugar? Scientists have found an unexpected reason08.09.25, 20:48 • 10134 views

Alona Utkina

HealthNews of the World
Canada
United Kingdom
Europe
United States