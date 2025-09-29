Renowned American boxer Terence Crawford was detained by police in Omaha, Nebraska, on his birthday. The athlete was handcuffed at gunpoint but later released. This was reported by UNN with reference to a post on social media and the Omaha police.

Details

The incident occurred during a traffic stop involving a car in which Crawford was traveling with three passengers. According to law enforcement, an officer, while speaking with the driver, noticed a firearm on the floor. For safety, all passengers were ordered to exit the vehicle at gunpoint.

It was later determined that Terence Crawford was indeed behind the wheel. He was issued a ticket for reckless driving. One of the passengers, a member of the boxer's security detail, was also found to have a registered and legal firearm.

Police confirmed that residents in Nebraska have the right to carry firearms. At Crawford's request, the police department chief and a lieutenant arrived at the scene.

Initially, the incident caused significant public outcry in the media and social networks, as reports of the detention were initially circulated without explanation. However, after checking Crawford's documents, he was released without charges.

Additional Information

Terence Crawford is an undefeated American professional boxer who has become an undisputed world champion in two weight classes. He is on the list of the best boxers on the planet regardless of weight and is one of the main stars of modern boxing in the USA.

