US plans to announce new military aid package for Ukraine next week - CNN

The United States plans to announce a new military aid package for Ukraine, but deliveries may be delayed. This is reported by CNN, UNN reports.

Details

The Pentagon has now announced that there is $5.9 billion left in the President's authorization to help Ukraine, which expires in less than two weeks.

The new military aid package is likely to include artillery, air defense systems, and other critical munitions, and will be significantly larger than recent announcements, which amounted to about $200 million.

CNN also reports that the United States has recently begun to provide less military aid due to a reduction in stockpiles. Given the approaching expiration of funds, the administration may decide to announce larger aid packages that will take several months to implement.

The Ministry of Defense has called on Congress to continue using the funds, but the House of Representatives recently failed to pass a resolution.

