Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
US plans to announce new military aid package for Ukraine next week - CNN

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20088 views

The United States is preparing a major new military aid package for Ukraine, but its delivery may be delayed. The Pentagon has $5.9 billion in aid left, which expires in two weeks.

The United States plans to announce a new military aid package for Ukraine, but deliveries may be delayed. This is reported by CNN, UNN reports.

Details

The Pentagon has now announced that there is $5.9 billion left in the President's authorization to help Ukraine, which expires in less than two weeks.

The new military aid package is likely to include artillery, air defense systems, and other critical munitions, and will be significantly larger than recent announcements, which amounted to about $200 million.

CNN also reports that the United States has recently begun to provide less military aid due to a reduction in stockpiles. Given the approaching expiration of funds, the administration may decide to announce larger aid packages that will take several months to implement.

The Ministry of Defense has called on Congress to continue using the funds, but the House of Representatives recently failed to pass a resolution.

The United States has allocated a million to protect the cultural heritage of Ukraine20.09.24, 19:55 • 16265 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
united-states-house-of-representativesUnited States House of Representatives
united-states-department-of-defenseUnited States Department of Defense
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

